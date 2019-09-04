Android 10 keeps bringing new tasty nuggets of features that many didn't see coming, and on September 3, one that was announced was Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Connection-Oriented Channels. While it's not the most eloquent of names, the feature could have a wonderfully positive effect. According to Business Wire, Google, GN Hearing, and Cochlear created this new open-source specification to allow direct streaming to hearing aids.

This Android 10 feature is currently only available on Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL, and by utilizing BLE, it allows users of the ReSounds LiNX Quattro and Beltone Amaze hearing aids (as well as the Cochlear Nucleus 7 Sound Processor) to connect to their Android device without draining their phone or hearing aid batteries terribly fast. The newly developed protocol can stream music, take calls, listen to a movie, and much more.

Per Jan Janssen, the CTO of Cochlear: