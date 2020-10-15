Among Us is a social deduction game that has experienced a renaissance of sorts. Originally released in 2018, it was largely forgotten until this past summer when it went viral. Since then, it has exploded in popularity, thanks to its accessibility and availability. The gameplay is simple — players must work together and complete tasks around the map while avoiding the Imposters lurking among them. Imposters only have one goal — to kill everyone. When a body is discovered or an emergency meeting is called, players must vote to eject who they think is the Imposter.
It's not all grim in Among Us. In fact, part of the charm of Among Us is the adorable astronauts. You can customize them in a variety of different colors, as well as dress them in different outfits. Here's how to customize your character in Among us.
How to customize your character in Among Us
Customizing your character is easy. Just follow these steps.
- While you're waiting in the lobby, walk over to the laptop sitting on a table.
- Pressing on the laptop will open a menu, with different tabs at the top.
- The first tab is Color. You can change your astronaut's color here. Make sure that you make a selection quickly. If a player has already chosen a color, you won't be able to choose it.
- The next tab is Hat. You can choose a hat to put on your astronaut.
- The next tab is Pet. You can buy a pet that'll follow your character around as they work. It's purely cosmetic and won't affect the game.
- The next tab is Skin. While it sounds like something worse, this tab will allow you to dress up your astronauts in different outfits. If you are playing on mobile, you will not have any skins. You'll have to buy them first.
- If a player wants to purchase an item, all they have to do is press the dollar sign on the Hat, Pet, or Skin tab. That will open up the marketplace within Among Us. You can also find the dollar sign on the main menu when you start up the game.
And now your character is dressed to impress (or to kill, if you're the Imposter). These settings save as well, so the next time you join a game, you'll be outfitted in your previous outfit unless someone in the lobby is already wearing it.
Express yourself
Among Us' tense and fun gameplay has made it a hit for parties and gatherings and is easily one of the best games on Android. The gameplay is extremely easy to pick up and play and the game is a blast to play with friends, whether in-person or virtually.
Watch who you trust
Among Us
Don't get caught
Among Us is a fantastic party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
