What you need to know
- Two new Amazon Fire TV Sticks just broke cover at Amazon's big summer hardware event.
- The first new device, the all-new Amazon Fire TV brings HDR compatibility and Dolby Atmos for $39.99.
- Amazon is also bringing a Fire TV Stick Lite for $29.99.
Amazon today announced the all-new Fire TV, a new Amazon Fire TV Stick that Amazon says is a more powerful device than the older one. Specifically, it'll be 50% more powerful with Full HD streaming and HDR compatibility. Theres also Dolby Atmos support for a nicer audio experience. It'll ship with Amazon's Alexa Remote with dedicated hardware buttons for key hardware functions.
Amazon will price this device at $39.99 and release it "later this month." If you'd like something cheaper, Amazon also launched the new Fire TV Stick Lite. It's still 50% more powerful than the older Fire TV Stick, and you'll find the same full-HD streaming support with HDR, but there's no Dolby Atmos support. It'll set you back $29.99 and start shipping "later this month." It'll ship with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Tying into Amazon's new environmentally friendly initiatives, these new products will consume 50% less power than the older Fire TV Sticks.
Amazon also announced a new Fire TV experience coming to devices later this year. It says it'll be a more personalised experience with support for up to 6 discrete profiles and a focus on Alexa for navigation.
The retail giant isn't the only large company to be releasing revamped streaming sticks this fall. Xiaomi just about launched a new Mi TV Stick last month, and Google is expected to be launching a new Chromecast with Google TV at next week's streaming event. No matter what brand you'd rather have, there's sure to be lots of options in the months ahead.
Luna is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better
Amazon just unveiled Luna, its all-new cloud gaming service. It's available on a bunch of devices, gives you access to over 100 games, and costs just $5.99/month. Seriously.
Amazon goes global with all-new spherical Echo speakers
Amazon's new Alexa-powered speakers are here, and they are sporting major upgrades inside and out. On top of a new spherical design that's easier to spot amongst your cluttered shelves, the new Echo series has a new chipset and Sidewalk integration.
This leaked green Pixel 5 is the phone color of my dreams
Green phones are having a moment.
Keep your Quest safe with these great storage cases
The last thing you want is for your Quest lenses to get scratched in transit. These storage cases will keep everything protected, inside and outside, for either the original Quest or the new Quest 2.