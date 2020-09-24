Amazon today announced the all-new Fire TV, a new Amazon Fire TV Stick that Amazon says is a more powerful device than the older one. Specifically, it'll be 50% more powerful with Full HD streaming and HDR compatibility. Theres also Dolby Atmos support for a nicer audio experience. It'll ship with Amazon's Alexa Remote with dedicated hardware buttons for key hardware functions.

Amazon will price this device at $39.99 and release it "later this month." If you'd like something cheaper, Amazon also launched the new Fire TV Stick Lite. It's still 50% more powerful than the older Fire TV Stick, and you'll find the same full-HD streaming support with HDR, but there's no Dolby Atmos support. It'll set you back $29.99 and start shipping "later this month." It'll ship with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Tying into Amazon's new environmentally friendly initiatives, these new products will consume 50% less power than the older Fire TV Sticks.