Amazon Fire Tv LiteSource: Amazon

What you need to know

  • Two new Amazon Fire TV Sticks just broke cover at Amazon's big summer hardware event.
  • The first new device, the all-new Amazon Fire TV brings HDR compatibility and Dolby Atmos for $39.99.
  • Amazon is also bringing a Fire TV Stick Lite for $29.99.

Amazon today announced the all-new Fire TV, a new Amazon Fire TV Stick that Amazon says is a more powerful device than the older one. Specifically, it'll be 50% more powerful with Full HD streaming and HDR compatibility. Theres also Dolby Atmos support for a nicer audio experience. It'll ship with Amazon's Alexa Remote with dedicated hardware buttons for key hardware functions.

Amazon will price this device at $39.99 and release it "later this month." If you'd like something cheaper, Amazon also launched the new Fire TV Stick Lite. It's still 50% more powerful than the older Fire TV Stick, and you'll find the same full-HD streaming support with HDR, but there's no Dolby Atmos support. It'll set you back $29.99 and start shipping "later this month." It'll ship with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Tying into Amazon's new environmentally friendly initiatives, these new products will consume 50% less power than the older Fire TV Sticks.

New Fire Tv ExperienceSource: Amazon

Amazon also announced a new Fire TV experience coming to devices later this year. It says it'll be a more personalised experience with support for up to 6 discrete profiles and a focus on Alexa for navigation.

The retail giant isn't the only large company to be releasing revamped streaming sticks this fall. Xiaomi just about launched a new Mi TV Stick last month, and Google is expected to be launching a new Chromecast with Google TV at next week's streaming event. No matter what brand you'd rather have, there's sure to be lots of options in the months ahead.