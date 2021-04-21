Amazon today launched its second-generation Fire TV Cube in India. The Fire TV Cube is the company's most powerful Fire TV streaming device and happens to be the only one to offer hands-free Alexa access.

The Fire TV Cube can stream up to 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+ standards. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio, just like the Fire TV Stick 4K.

What sets the Fire TV Cube apart from other Fire TV streaming devices is support for hands-free Alexa. The device includes a built-in 1.6-inch speaker, which enables users to interact with the voice assistant even when their TV is off.

Amazon's best Fire TV stick has been priced at ₹12,999 ($173) in India and can now be purchased online from Amazon India. It will also be available at select Croma and Reliance Digital stores across the country very soon.

For a limited period, Amazon is allowing customers to add an HDMI cable to their purchase at no additional cost. Its main rival in the Indian market will be the new Apple TV 4K. Apple's latest streaming device will be available to pre-order in the country from April 30 for a starting price of ₹18,900 ($250).