What you need to know Amazon has announced three new Kindle Paperwhite models.

The next-gen Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display with adjustable warm light.

All three new Kindle devices are now available to pre-order in the U.S.

Amazon announced on September 21 its all-new Kindle Paperwhite lineup, including a new Signature Edition and the first Kindle designed for kids. All three new Kindle devices come with refreshed internals that enable twenty percent faster page turns compared to the previous generation. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has a larger 6.8-inch display with smaller bezels and a 300 PPI pixel density. Amazon claims the display is 10% brighter than the previous-gen Kindle Paperwhite at the maximum setting. It also offers adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode to make reading more comfortable.

In terms of battery life, the new Kindle Paperwhite can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. It takes 2.5 hours for the device to be fully charged using a 9W adapter. The e-reader comes with an IPx8 rating as well.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is similar to the vanilla Kindle Paperwhite in most areas, but adds an auto-adjust front light that automatically adjusts the brightness depending on the ambient lighting. While the standard model comes with 8GB of onboard storage, the Signature Edition includes 32GB of storage. It is also Amazon's first Kindle to support wireless charging. You can use any compatible Qi wireless charger to charge the device conveniently. Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is priced at $140 and comes in a single 8GB variant. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which is Amazon's best Kindle e-reader yet, is available in 32GB for $190. Both devices are now available to pre-order and, for a limited time, you can get a free, four-month membership to Kindle Unlimited. They will start shipping on October 27 in the U.S.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has been "built from the ground up" for kids aged 7 and up. It comes with the same 6.8-inch glare-free display as the new Kindle Paperwhite and offers identical battery life as well. Priced at $160, the Paperwhite Kids includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a kid-friendly cover. Like the other two new Kindle models, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on October 27.

