You'll have plenty of chances to buy a PS5 this week from Amazon. TechRadar's Matt Swider , who's been diligently tracking PS5 stock and helped thousands get a hold of the elusive console, says that Amazon should be dropping nearly 50,000 PS5 units. Swider's teamed up with YouTuber Jake Randall to track the stock, which he says should hit the retailer sometime this week.

Sony's PS5 is the latest and greatest to come from the company, boasting impressive specs and an impressive games list. Don't miss out on your chance to buy it from PS5 during this restock.

Though we don't have an exact date just yet, Randall is confident it's not Monday, March 15. We'll update this article with exact times and dates as soon as we learn more.

If you haven't been able to get a PS5 just yet, we have several tips for buying a PS5 from Amazon. You'll want to make sure you're signed into your Amazon account and have your shipping and billing information saved for a quick checkout. Be sure to download the app as well because you may not be at your computer when stock drops. These sell out within minutes, so every seconds counts here.

While some stores drop stock in waves at 10 or 30-minute intervals, it's unclear what Amazon plans to do. If you get an error in the checkout process or it says that the system sold out, just keep trying. Stock like this is finnicky and store pages can act up when thousands of people are trying to buy a PS5 all at once.

Once you have your PlayStation 5 you should check out some of the best PS5 games and best PS5 headsets that are out there. There are amazing exclusives like the Demon's Souls remake and Spider-Man: Miles Morales that pair wonderfully with an upgraded audio experience by using a SteelSeries Arctis 7P or Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset. Whatever you're looking for to suit your needs, you're sure to find it.

