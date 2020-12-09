According to Amazon, the G Stylus will cost around $340, it'll also come in Aurora Black and Aurora White. It'll have 4GB of RAM and sadly ship with Android 10 over the more recent Android 11.

Amazon's Moto G Stylus isn't a one-off as an Amazon listing (via Slash Leaks ) emerges to validate earlier reports. The now-removed listing doesn't say much, but it does share some details that may be disappointing.

Earlier leaks from Evan Blass already spilled a little more of the beans regarding this phone. The G Stylus will have a larger display with a 6.81" FHD+ display. It'll come with a Snapdragon 675 (meaning no 5G), and it'll still be lacking NFC.

Reviewing the Moto G Stylus, Android Central's Daniel Bader found it to be a phone of a questionable value:

I'm grappling with the knowledge that this is the first Moto G phone in a long time I ultimately can't recommend — at least not at the $299 asking price. By all measures, the Moto G Power is a better phone and deal, offering superb battery life and a true ultra-wide photo camera for some $50 less. And with the impending release of the Pixel 4a, which is expected to debut for $399, not only will the budget category become even more competitive, but the Pixel 3a will likely see its current $299 sale price go permanent. Head-to-head, the G Stylus just doesn't come close.

From the reports, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is not doing a lot to fix those issues, and it does go backward in some cases. The camera is said to be a downgrade, with the company keep dropping the 16MP ultrawide camera for an 8MP one and throwing in another 2MP depth sensor. In other words, you'll have one usable camera on this thing.

On the other hand, Motorola says that it plans to build a phone with an 800-series processor in celebration of its 10th generation of Moto G phones. This phone certainly isn't that model, but could that sense of ceremony trickle down into stronger Moto G phones line-wide? Well, we'll have to see.