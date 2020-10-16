Amazon has introduced new holiday-themed faceplates for its Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus. The new faceplates come in three finishes: Autumn, Christmas, and Snowflakes. It has also added new spooky and cheerful holiday chimes to go with the new holiday-themed faceplates.

The faceplates allow you to customize your Ring Video Doorbell 3 or Video Doorbell 3 Plus to match the holiday décor of your home. They snap into place easily and can be secured with your doorbell's existing security screw, just like the original plates.

The new Halloween chimes include Spooky Organs, Witch Cackle, Ghosts, Bats, Howl, Screeching Cat, Creaking Door, Scream, and Creepy Laugh. To select one of the new chimes, open the Ring app on your phone and tap on the three lines that you see on the top left of the Dashboard. Next, tap on Devices and select the Chime you want to adjust. Now tap Audio Settings and select Chime Tones to see the list of available tones.