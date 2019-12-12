What you need to know
- Audible is launching an exclusive service for India named Audible Suno.
- Suno features more than 60 originals and exclusives for Indian users in both Hindi and English.
- The service is entirely free, with no ads, and no sign-ups.
India has become an increasingly more important focal point for Amazon. The company is even launching some new features in India first, before bringing them to Western markets and, now, it's launching an Audible experience that is exclusively tailored to India. Even more importantly, the new service, named Audible Suno, is entirely free to access, with no ads, and no sign-up requirements (via TechCrunch).
Audible Suno boasts more than 60 originals and exclusives in its library, which contains audio content in both Hindi and English. It also features some of the most famous Indian celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Vir Das, and many more.
The company's founder announced the launch as follows:
I've always been passionate about the transformative power of the spoken word, and I'm delighted to be able to offer this breadth of famous voices and culturally resonant genres with unlimited access, ad-free and free of charge.
The content on offer currently features a mixed bag of 'dramas, talk-show, self-development, spirituality, and more.' You can access it all by downloading the new Audible Suno app on the Play Store. While iOS users don't get their own dedicated app, they can still access all of Audible Suno's content from the regular Audible Premium app on Apple's platforms. Of course, you do have to be in India to do so.
Audible is now available on Sonos speakers
Baby Yoda is now available as a Disney Plus avatar and it's so cute
Baby Yoda fever has been sweeping the interwebs ever since the first episode of The Mandalorian came out, and now you can have the cute litter critter as your avatar on Disney Plus.
Android Auto coming to BMW cars in 2020 with wireless support
After years of snubbing Android Auto in favor of Apple's CarPlay, BMW will finally add support for some of its vehicles in 2020.
Call Screen on Pixel phones can now record call audio
One of the main features of the first Pixel feature drop is rolling out to Pixel 4 phones now, allowing you to automatically screen callers from unknown numbers. Along with this new feature, Call Screen has also gained the ability to record calls it screens.
Keep your files tidy with these File Managers for Android
There are a plethora of file manager applications on the Play Store, so it can be tough to pick the "best" one. We've done the deep-diving for you, to help you find the best file manager to use with your Android device.