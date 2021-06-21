If you haven't yet heard about the Amazon Halo, you're probably not alone. It was sort of introduced under the radar last fall, and it hasn't yet gotten quite the attention that more recognizable fitness tracker brands like Fitbit, Garmin, or even Whoop have. However, just because the Halo is the new kid on the block, doesn't mean that you should ignore it.

Prime Day is the best time of year to score big savings on fitness trackers and health wearables, and it happens that one of the best Amazon device deals is on just such a wearable. This deal on the Amazon Halo fitness band is one that you're not going to want to pass up. Right now, Prime members can save $30 on one of the most innovative and interesting wearables around.

The Amazon Halo might not look like much at first glance, but it packs a lot of powerful health and wellness tech for such a subtle strap. Track all the basics like steps, heart rate, and sleep, enjoy guided workouts and meditations through the Halo subscription service, and even evaluate your body composition and communication habits.

This unassuming little tracker hides beneath a soft nylon band, with no screens or notifications to distract you throughout your day. It can measure all of the basic health and fitness metrics that you'd expect, like steps, heart rate, and sleep habits, but it's capable of so much more.

There is a microphone on the side of the device, for starters, but it's not there for issuing commands to Alexa or dictating voice messages. However, if you enable the Tone feature within the Halo app, the band can periodically listen to your speech patterns throughout the day and send you private assessments of your tone in verbal interactions with others. This can help you better understand how you come across in conversation to make any necessary adjustments to improve future interpersonal interactions.

The other interesting feature that the Halo offers is a body composition analysis. Working with the Halo app and your smartphone camera, the band can very accurately measure your body composition to give you a fuller picture of your physical health, as well as giving you guidance on how to achieve your ideal body weight safely. Of course, Amazon has built-in several safeguards to ensure that the data and scans are safe and that people don't abuse this information, but you can also decide not to use it if you're not comfortable with it. Be sure to read our in-depth Halo review for more information on the Tone and body composition analysis features.

The Tone, body composition analysis, and guided fitness, sleep, nutrition, and wellness sessions are part of the Halo subscription, which is $4 per month; however, Amazon is giving new Halo customers the first six months free. Plus, Amazon continually adds features to the subscription, like Halle Berry's re-pin classes and Movement Health analysis.