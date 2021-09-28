What you need to know
- Amazon announced an interactive projector with video calling for kids named Glow.
- Kids can interact with the 19-inch projected display to play games, read books, and more.
- Glow is currently part of the Day 1 Edition program and requires an invite to purchase.
Amazon already makes some of the best Android tablets for kids thanks in large part to its fantastic Amazon Kids+ software. Amazon combines tablets designed for kids and the Echo Show 5 Kids into a completely new product called the Amazon Glow.
The new Amazon Glow takes the fun interactivity that a tablet provides but instead of holding a slab of glass, your child will be tapping and swiping on a tabletop. The Amazon Glow will broadcast a 19-inch interactive screen onto your table, counter, or floor using the built-in projector.
Thanks to the ever-expanding Amazon Kids+ program, your child will be able to play games, read books, and so much more.
What makes this device even more impressive is when the video calling aspect of the Echo Show smart speakers comes into play. Your child will be able to video call only with contacts that you approve and share their experience of playing a game, reading a book, or even solving a puzzle together. The person on the other end will connect with the Amazon Glow through the Glow app on their own device.
Amazon has created two new interactive experiences for the Glow with object scanning and Glow Bits.
Glow Bits is the name of a new learning kit that is launching with the Tangram puzzle game. The Tangram kit will include physical puzzle pieces that the Amazon Glow will recognize, and the person whom your child is chatting with will have digital pieces to use in their app. Working together with your child, they will be able to help solve the puzzle and other challenges.
The Tangram Bits will be bundled with Glow, but new experiences are going to be added in the future and sold separately.
The object scanning feature is designed to let your child take one of their favorite toys and turn it into a digital object into a puzzle. The idea is that after scanning the toy, your child will then "smash" the scan into pieces that they then put back together or turn the scan into a sticker for other games.
Another fun thing that your child will be able to do is to scan a piece of their favorite school art and turn it into something new remotely with a friend or family member.
At the heart of the Amazon Glow is the Kids+ platform that gives parents peace of mind that they have the final say about what their child can access and whom they can call using the Glow.
Amazon Kids+ is already home to over 20,000 books, games, videos, and more, but along with the announcement of Glow, the platform is growing with new content. With series like Do, Re & Mi, LEGO Monkie Kid, ARPO Robot Babysitter, and more coming to Amazon Kids+, there's no shortage of entertainment available for your child.
Amazon continues to build products and features that both kids and parents can enjoy. With the expansion of Amazon Kids+ and the new Hey, Disney coming in 2022 that will let everyone interact with their favorite Disney characters on their Echo devices — Amazon shows no signs of slowing down.
Time to shine
Amazon Glow
Projecting happiness
The Amazon Glow lets your child expand their mind with large-scale interactive projections of their favorite games and books. With the built-in video calling feature, they can even share and get help in those experiences from loved ones miles away. Of course, with Amazon Kids+ at the center of Glow, you'll be in complete control.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Amazon Echo Show 15 wants to be the ultimate digital photo frame
Amazon launches the new Echo Show 15, a digital photo frame that can be mounted on a wall or on a countertop.
Want to try Amazon's new drone camera? You need to sign up right now
Amazon has revealed its Ring drone camera, the Ring Always Home Camera, and it looks like quite an interesting affair. If you have any thoughts of owning one, though, you'll need to sign up for an invite right now, as the invite list that opened up today will fill up quickly!
Amazon Astro is a $1,000 robot dog on wheels that you can preorder now
Amazon's first home robot comes in the form of Astro, a robot dog with wheels that can make video calls and act as a security robot.
How to upgrade your smart home set up for under $100
Getting started with a smart home doesn't have to cost a fortune. Several connected devices are available right now for under $100 that will add tons of smart functionality to your daily routines. We've put together a list of some of our top favorites to get you started!