Amazon's Fire tablet line-up is popular for a variety of reasons, one of those being they have kids specific options for their low-cost tablets. The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets offer great performance, Amazon support, and an ecosystem full of entertainment and parental safety features that aren't found on other products even close to this price range. Thankfully, whether you get the top-of-the-line or the entry-level model, you'll get a wonderful kids tablet — but what makes one the better choice?

Here are the details

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the best tablet in the line-up from the company. It's packed with great hardware, from the screen and processor to the speakers and battery life — and it's reflected in the price. Meanwhile, the Fire 7 Kids Edition toes in at a much more palatable cost, and as such, has hardware more in line with that price. Even though the hardware isn't to the same level as its larger sibling, both the 7 and 10-inch models come with the same great software and kid-friendly features.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Fire 7 Kids Edition Weight 24.7 oz 16.1 oz Display 10.1" 1080p full HD 7" Dimensions 11.5" x 8.1" x 1.0" 8.7" x 6.3" x 1.0" Storage 32GB 16GB Expandable Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Screen Resolution 1920 x 1200 (224 ppi) 1024x600 (171 ppi) Battery life Up to 12 hours of multimedia Up to 7 hours of multimedia Camera 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p video recording 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p video recording Alexa enabled Off by default Off by default Colors Pink, Blue, Purple Pink, Blue, Purple Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Mono speaker Case Kid-safe case included Kid-safe case included Parental Controls Yes Yes FreeTime Unlimited One year included One year included Ports USB C, 3.5mm headphone jack Micro-USB Warranty 2-year 2-year

While there are a few common traits these devices share, the differences are important. Both of the tablets will do a fine job of entertaining your child, but the larger option offers improved hardware that can make quite a difference in the overall experience.

Take, for example, the screen. While the size is obviously larger, it also offers better resolution at full 1080p. This can make not only the movies and shows your child loves to watch more enjoyable, but it also will make reading text less straining. Depending on the age of your child, they may already be reading or just starting to learn, the clearer text will make it that much better for their eyes. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, which is great for watching movies.

My 7-year old knows what sort of user experience to expect from his technology, and his two-year-old Fire HD 8 Kids Edition doesn't cut it for him anymore.

Some less upfront hardware differences that can make using the tablet a smoother experience are the increased RAM, faster processor, and larger internal storage on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. When I gave my son his Fire HD 8 Kids Edition two years ago with its 1.5GB RAM, he was only five years old, and he didn't know what sort of user experience to expect. Now that he's seven years old and has used other more capable devices, I'll hear groans coming from the other room that the tablet doesn't respond to his commands as quickly as he wants.

However, these differences do not mean that the Fire 7 Kids Edition is not a good choice for your child. This tablet is still capable of being a solid form of safe entertainment and learning device for them. Possibly one of the biggest benefits that a smaller tablet may have is that it is lighter and easier to hold inn smaller hands.

Both tablets offer the full suite of Amazon's parental controls along with the one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. You can filter the content your child has access to based on their age. With over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, apps, and games, there's sure to be something great for your child.

Each tablet also gets two years of "worry-free" guarantee, meaning if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free. The included kids case offers great protection, as well as a fold-out kickstand to prop up the device.

But which one should you buy?

Your child is likely to be happy with either option. If they are like mine, he was just excited to have a gadget he got to call his own. However, even though the cost is a fair bit higher, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will last your child longer. This isn't just because the battery is rated for 12 hours rather than the 7 hours of the smaller tablet, but also because the internal hardware is more futureproof.

Having upgraded hardware means that it will do a better job "growing" with your child. As your child ages and their demands for education, as well as entertainment, matures, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will do a better job of handling it. Not to mention, the frustrations of it not being as fast as your child wants it to be will be lessened — that is a win for the parent and child. However, if the price is paramount to you and the smaller size would benefit your child more — perhaps the 7-inch option is the way to go.

