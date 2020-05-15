Go big
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
For younger kids
Fire 7 Kids Edition
Amazon's 10-inch kids tablet offers a great experience for youngsters of all ages. The large HD display and its dual-speakers make watching movies or playing games a joy. Pair that with up to 12 hours of battery life, and your kids will get plenty of playtime from their tablet before having to plug it in.
Pros
- Long battery life
- 2GB of RAM
- USB-C for charging
- Great sounding dual speakers
Cons
- Can be a bit large for some children
- On the expensive side
The Amazon 7 Kids Edition is a solid tablet for young children. The compact size might be easier for some children to handle, while the lower cost of entry makes it a little easier to stomach should something happen to the tablet. However, the lower resolution screen, only up to 7 hours of battery life, and the single speaker may make long term use less than enjoyable.
Pros
- Easy-to-hold size
- Lower cost of entry
Cons
- Display isn't great
- Single speaker
- Only 1GB of RAM
- Less than stellar battery life
Amazon's Fire tablet line-up is popular for a variety of reasons, one of those being they have kids specific options for their low-cost tablets. The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets offer great performance, Amazon support, and an ecosystem full of entertainment and parental safety features that aren't found on other products even close to this price range. Thankfully, whether you get the top-of-the-line or the entry-level model, you'll get a wonderful kids tablet — but what makes one the better choice?
Here are the details
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the best tablet in the line-up from the company. It's packed with great hardware, from the screen and processor to the speakers and battery life — and it's reflected in the price. Meanwhile, the Fire 7 Kids Edition toes in at a much more palatable cost, and as such, has hardware more in line with that price. Even though the hardware isn't to the same level as its larger sibling, both the 7 and 10-inch models come with the same great software and kid-friendly features.
|Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
|Fire 7 Kids Edition
|Weight
|24.7 oz
|16.1 oz
|Display
|10.1" 1080p full HD
|7"
|Dimensions
|11.5" x 8.1" x 1.0"
|8.7" x 6.3" x 1.0"
|Storage
|32GB
|16GB
|Expandable Storage
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1200 (224 ppi)
|1024x600 (171 ppi)
|Battery life
|Up to 12 hours of multimedia
|Up to 7 hours of multimedia
|Camera
|2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p video recording
|2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p video recording
|Alexa enabled
|Off by default
|Off by default
|Colors
|Pink, Blue, Purple
|Pink, Blue, Purple
|Audio
|Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Mono speaker
|Case
|Kid-safe case included
|Kid-safe case included
|Parental Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|FreeTime Unlimited
|One year included
|One year included
|Ports
|USB C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Micro-USB
|Warranty
|2-year
|2-year
While there are a few common traits these devices share, the differences are important. Both of the tablets will do a fine job of entertaining your child, but the larger option offers improved hardware that can make quite a difference in the overall experience.
Take, for example, the screen. While the size is obviously larger, it also offers better resolution at full 1080p. This can make not only the movies and shows your child loves to watch more enjoyable, but it also will make reading text less straining. Depending on the age of your child, they may already be reading or just starting to learn, the clearer text will make it that much better for their eyes. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, which is great for watching movies.
My 7-year old knows what sort of user experience to expect from his technology, and his two-year-old Fire HD 8 Kids Edition doesn't cut it for him anymore.
Some less upfront hardware differences that can make using the tablet a smoother experience are the increased RAM, faster processor, and larger internal storage on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. When I gave my son his Fire HD 8 Kids Edition two years ago with its 1.5GB RAM, he was only five years old, and he didn't know what sort of user experience to expect. Now that he's seven years old and has used other more capable devices, I'll hear groans coming from the other room that the tablet doesn't respond to his commands as quickly as he wants.
However, these differences do not mean that the Fire 7 Kids Edition is not a good choice for your child. This tablet is still capable of being a solid form of safe entertainment and learning device for them. Possibly one of the biggest benefits that a smaller tablet may have is that it is lighter and easier to hold inn smaller hands.
Both tablets offer the full suite of Amazon's parental controls along with the one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. You can filter the content your child has access to based on their age. With over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, apps, and games, there's sure to be something great for your child.
Each tablet also gets two years of "worry-free" guarantee, meaning if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free. The included kids case offers great protection, as well as a fold-out kickstand to prop up the device.
But which one should you buy?
Your child is likely to be happy with either option. If they are like mine, he was just excited to have a gadget he got to call his own. However, even though the cost is a fair bit higher, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will last your child longer. This isn't just because the battery is rated for 12 hours rather than the 7 hours of the smaller tablet, but also because the internal hardware is more futureproof.
Having upgraded hardware means that it will do a better job "growing" with your child. As your child ages and their demands for education, as well as entertainment, matures, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will do a better job of handling it. Not to mention, the frustrations of it not being as fast as your child wants it to be will be lessened — that is a win for the parent and child. However, if the price is paramount to you and the smaller size would benefit your child more — perhaps the 7-inch option is the way to go.
See it all
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
In full high-definition
From the wonderful display and dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers to the two-year warranty and year of included FreeTime Unlimited, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the tablet for kids with grown-up capabilities.
Great start
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition
For young kids
With its comfortable size and good entry-level pricing paired with top-notch kid-friendly services from Amazon, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great way to bring safe technology to your young child. Not only can you feel safe with letting them explore on the tablet, but they'll also have lots of fun.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best cases for Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets
These are handy little devices, but you'll want to protect it with a decent case. Here are some of our favorite cases for the Amazon Fire HD 8, including some for just about every user.
Here are your choices if you're looking for the best Samsung tablet
Samsung is not only an industry-leader in the smartphone world, but also has become the de-facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation and we have them all here for you to choose from.
These are the best cases for the Amazon Fire HD 10
The Amazon Fire HD 10 may be more affordable than most tablets, but you’ll still want to keep it protected with a case!