Luckily, Amazon has given us a Cyber Monday Lightning Deal on the 64GB model of the ASUS Chromeebook C434 , which you definitely would want to purchase over the storage-strapped 32GB model. If you want a beautiful and beautifully dependable Chromebook, drop what you're doing and grab it right now, before this one sells out, too !

2020's lockdowns have left millions working from home and learning from home with whatever computer they had sitting around — or the old clunker they were assigned by their school district, which may or may not be powerful enough to do any work while on the video calls that dominate distance learning days. For anyone looking to upgrade their experience, Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are your best chance at a good deal — unfortunately, this year's Chromebook shortage means that this year's deals are fewer and further between than last year.

This 14-inch Chromebook squeezed into a 13-inch shell gives you the best blend of power and portability without breaking the bank. The 2-in-1 touchscreen form factor makes it easy to use wherever you find yourself working these days, and the backlit keyboard will help when you're working late into the night.

Take the ASUS Chromebook C434, one of the Best Chromebooks of 2020. This Chromebook regularly dipped below $500 between Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday 2019, but in 2020's super-high demand, retailers haven't had as much need to discount the C434, especially with its successor running $700-$1000, even on sale.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a great and well-balanced Chromebook that gives you the flexible functionality of a touchscreen 2-in-1 along with the durable build quality and performance that ASUS is known for. The keyboard is backlit a tiny bit unevenly, but at least it's easier to make out the keys than other Chromebooks like the HP Pro c640. Unlike most laptops where the keyboard is boringly flat, ASUS designed the hinge on the C434 to raise the keyboard at a slight angle when the lid is open to a wide viewing angle.

The 14-inch touchscreen used here is 1080p and beautifully crisp, making it ideal for both split-screening research with Google Meet calls and for bingeing Twitch on the couch when work is over for the day. The bezels around the edges are just big enough to easily grip for re-adjusting the screen angle or hold it in tablet mode, but they're not comically huge like we see on other big-screen Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook 715.