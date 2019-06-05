The Best Choice Echo Show 5 Lesser Option Echo Spot At just $90, this is Amazon's least expensive home display. It doesn't take up a lot of space as the 5.5-inch screen is roughly the size of an average smartphone. You can feel better about placing it on your nightstand since it has a built-in camera cover that slides over the lens. Use this device to surf the internet, make video calls, check the news, listen to music, control your smart home, and interact with hundreds of Alexa-enabled skills. $90 at Amazon Pros Inexpensive

The differences

In addition to costing $40 less than the Echo Spot, the Echo Show 5 is cheaper than all of the other home displays currently on the market, including the Google Nest Hub. Specifically comparing it to the Echo Spot, the screen is three inches larger and looks like a traditional smartphone screen, rather than a circle. Technically, the resolution for both devices is the same, but the larger screen on the Echo Show 5 is more conducive to streaming shows since it doesn't clip the sides of the video. We would have preferred that the resolution was a bit higher on this device, but it's good enough for the small screen.

Echo Show 5 Echo Spot Price $90 $130 Screen 5.5 inches 2.5 inches Screen Shape Rectangular Circular Resolution 960 x 480 pixels 480 x 480 pixels Speaker 4-Watt 2-Watt Camera 1MP VGA (640 x 480 pixels) Unit Size 5.8 x 3.4 x 2.9 inches 4.1 x 3.2 x 3.8 inches Built-in Camera Cover ✔ ❌ Video Calls ✔ ✔ Video and Music Streaming ✔ ✔ Touchscreen ✔ ✔ Alexa Built-in ✔ ✔

Both Alexa displays were designed for bedside tables. By going into Alexa settings, you can turn off the camera and microphone on either device. However, the Echo Show 5 ensures you get a little more privacy since it features a built-in cover that slides over the camera lens. It's something you definitely want if you plan to put an Alexa display in your bedroom.

The Echo Show 5 has a 1 megapixel camera, which on it's own isn't that great compared to the average smartphone. But it's roughly three times better than the camera in the Echo Spot. Just make sure to place the Echo Show 5 in a room that has plenty of light when using the video call features and you should be fine.

As far as speakers go, both devices only have one. The speaker in the Echo Show 5 is twice as powerful as the the Echo Spot's. This enhances your video watching and music playing experiences. If the sound is too loud or too quiet, make adjustments using the physical volume buttons. This device comes in two colors: a dark charcoal or a light sandstone.

Taking up space

The compact Echo Show 5 display is perfect for your bedside table or anywhere else in your home. It features a better camera, speaker, and higher resolution than the Echo Spot. The screen is three-inches larger and the price-point is $30 cheaper. If you're looking for an inexpensive Alexa display, the Echo Show 5 is the one to get.

The Echo Spot takes up about as much space as a softball. Its compact design makes it perfect for any counter, bedside-table, or desk. The screen is only 2.5 inches, which is three inches smaller than the Echo Show 5. Additionally, the strange circular shape of the screen makes it so the sides of videos get clipped. This can really mess with your viewing experience.

The camera for this round display is only 640 x 450 pixels. That's a little more than three times smaller than what you get with the Echo Spot. This means that people you have video calls with don't see as good of an image. Still, video calls on this device work well enough as long as you use it in a well-lit room. The speakers are half as powerful as the ones found in the Echo Show 5 so the listening experience isn't as enjoyable. You can change the volume of your music by press the physical buttons on the device.

If you're concerned about privacy, the lack of a built-in camera cover might bother you. Especially, if you're planning to put this device in your bedroom. You can still go into the Alexa app and turn off the camera and microphone, but we like the added measure of safety the Echo Show 5's cover brings. As with the Echo Show 5, you can get this device in two colors: black or white.

The Echo Spot was a really good device for its time, but its newer, less-expensive Alexa relative is better. The Echo Spot's speaker and camera are both less powerful while the screen's weird shape and smaller size clips the sides of videos. Worst of all, the price of this device is still $40 more than what you get with the Echo Show 5. If you're trying to decide between the two devices, you really should go with the Echo Show 5.

In the end

Both the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Spot are decent devices. The Echo Spot had its time as the best compact Alexa display, but now that honor has been passed to the Echo Show 5. It has a larger, traditionally-shaped screen, more powerful speakers, and a better camera while still being $40 less than the Echo Spot. If you're trying to decide between the two devices, you really should go with the newer one. If you already have an Echo Spot, we think it's definitely worth it to upgrade to the Echo Show 5.

It's entirely possible that the Echo Spot will be discontinued in the near future. We'll just have to wait and see what Amazon does.

