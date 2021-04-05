The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart displays on the market, thanks to its impressive swivel design and tracking features. Unfortunately, it was slightly hindered at launch by the lack of support for video calling services outside of Skype and its own Alexa calling service. That changes now that Amazon has added support for Zoom and Chime.

Chime is Amazon's own video conferencing service, so its omission from the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) launch is a bit curious. And then there's Zoom, one of the most used video conferencing applications since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and definitely a welcome addition. With more people working from home, Zoom more or less in vogue these days, and having a 10" display that tracks and follows you as you move around the house is plenty helpful.

This also makes the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) the second Amazon model to support Zoom video calling after Echo Show 8 devices received support in December. Now you can say things like "Alexa, join my meeting," "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting," or follow our guide on how to make video calls on the Amazon Echo Show to launch yourself into a conference and let the swivel display work its magic.

The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) may be pricey, but if you're already engrossed within Amazon's smart home ecosystem, it may be worth the investment, especially now that it supports one of the most popular video conferencing services.