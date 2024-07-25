A faster Gemini model debuts alongside an AI expansion to teens and more places

What you need to know

Google's July update for Gemini is packed with a brand new model and an expansion to its access.

Gemini's 1.5 Flash model, previously teased during I/O 2024 brings swifter responses and the ability for it to understand more complex questions.

Gemini in Messages expands to more countries while Google prepares to introduce the world of AI to teen users in August.

With July winding down, Google is highlighting an update to Gemini that quickens its response time and extends it to more places.

As noted in a press release, Gemini's latest updates kick off with the debut of its 1.5 Flash model. Google states this version of Gemini has been "optimized for speed and efficiency" as the AI can respond to your queries faster. The model has also been granted a 4x large context window, which helps Gemini understand, process, and answer your complex questions more easily.

The 1.5 Flash model is picking up a Gemini Advanced feature, which lets users upload files to the AI via their Drive or from their devices.

Gemini's fastest model is rolling out on the web and Android today (July 25). Users can find the AI available in 40 languages across 230 places.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Google also announced that Gemini is on the way to more places and people following today's updates. To start, the AI model is making its debut in Messages in the European Economic Area (EEA), the U.K., and Switzerland. New languages are also receiving support, with Google stating Gemini in Messages now supports French, Polish, and Spanish.

The main Gemini Android app is also rolling out in more countries. The other side of this is Google's expansion of its model to teen users. Those who meet the minimum age requirement (13) can begin accessing Gemini for help regarding homework, paper writing, and more.

The company recently previewed this expansion, stating Gemini would also enter the school system to aid teachers and students alike. Google stated that it had implored guardrails to ensure that young users aren't exposed to inappropriate content when asking questions. Gemini for teens is set to arrive "in the coming week" in August.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, Google is bolstering the ability for users to fact-check Gemini. Arriving for English prompts first, Gemini chats will now display an arrow icon beside certain responses. The post adds that clicking or tapping on this chip will expand the response, showcasing where Gemini got its (hyperlinked) information from.

These links will display the website's icon (if available), the title of the article, and the website's URL. Moreover, if Gemini pulls any information from your connected extensions, you'll see those listed alongside any relevant links.

Users will be familiar with this style of fact-checking as Google Search's AI Overviews feature them. During a response, Search will display its collected assortment of information relevant to your question. However, expanding the box will showcase any relevant links to the source material.

This final update is rolling out today on Gemini.