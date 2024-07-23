Google could continue Chromecast's legacy with a 'TV Streamer' box

What you need to know

A report claims that Google is dropping the dongle design and pursuing a "TV Streamer" box to continue the Chromecast lineage.

The leaked photos show the box features a sloped design on a small pedestal with a redesigned remote that drops the Assistant icon and moves the volume rocker.

It was rumored earlier this year that Google was working on a Chromecast 4K successor, which pairs with a leaked remote photo from October.

There's been a lot circulating about the "next generation of Chromecast," but a new report claims that Google isn't going the dongle route.

A couple of images shared with 9to5Google claim to be of the new "Google TV Streamer" box, which is said to replace the Chromecast dongle. The alleged lifestyle photos suggest the table-top designed box will have a slated form. This TV Streamer appears much wider than it is tall, as well. Additional functions, aside from streaming, are unknown.

The box will reportedly feature a slightly redesigned remote. It seems Google plans to keep the circular directional pad on top with the back option and a colored home button nestled beneath.

The "Voice" button drops Google Assistant's icon for a simple microphone symbol and is sat next to the volume rocker. The rocker in itself sees a shift from the side of the remote, which is what Chromecast users are currently accustomed to.

The rest of the remote will supposedly hold a YouTube and Netflix button, a "Star" shortcut icon, and a mute button.

Smaller rumored details state that the "TV Streamer" box will feature a power cable and an HDMI cable flowing from its rear ports. Moreover, the publication ponders whether or not Google will give this box the rumored Pixel Tablet ultra-wideband handoff feature.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The rumors behind a "new" Chromecast have continued to evolve, but a report from April suggested a refreshed model could sport more RAM and/or storage. Performance issues that are plaguing the almost four-year-old Chromecast with Google TV 4K could also be solved thanks to a new chip. The rumor stated a new remote could be paired with the streaming device, which we've heard before.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Late last year, a leaked rendering of a tutorial photo for this revamped remote surfaced. The photo showed a button layout similar to what the photos offered to 9to5 look like. The circular D-pad on top with several buttons, the volume rocker, and the new "Star" icon would let users quickly hop into apps they've enjoyed most.

It's unclear when we could hear more about this "TV Streamer" box. However, we are coming up on Google's August 13 hardware event for Pixel devices. Let's not hold our breath over it.