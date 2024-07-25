Google is making it easier to follow the Olympic Games with new TV and Play features

What you need to know

New features on Google Search, Gemini, YouTube, and other Google services will immerse users in the Olympic action, no matter where they are.

Google Maps and Waze will offer real-time traffic updates and disruptions, making it easier to navigate Paris during the Games.

Search will show real-time schedules, results, medal counts, highlights, recaps, top news, and social media updates, adjusted to your time zone and location.

Gemini AI will help fans understand lesser-known sports, get athlete information, and plan watch parties.

After teaming up with NBCUniversal for the Olympic Games in Paris, Google is bringing its AI smarts to the 2024 Olympics, introducing fresh ways for fans to connect with the action.

Google recently partnered with Team USA as the "Official Search AI Partner," which is a huge deal. The tech giant is using its AI to highlight Team USA athletes and boost NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games, which start on July 26.

In a blog post, Marvin Chow, Google's VP of Marketing, announced new features on Search, Gemini, YouTube, and other platforms that are built to immerse you in the action regardless of your location.

Google Maps and Waze are stepping up to help everyone get around Paris during the event. Both platforms will provide real-time updates on traffic restrictions and road closures. Waze will even alert you about road disruptions, so you can share the information and plan your trip easily.

Additionally, Maps' new transit features make travel easy. You'll be able to compare buses, trains, and subways, as well as see real-time disruptions, get fare estimates, and track your journey. Plus, you can find Olympic shuttle information all in one place.

On Google Search, you can check real-time schedules, results, medal counts, highlights, and daily recaps for your favorite country, sport, athlete, or the whole Games. It also features top news and social media buzz. Search adjusts schedules to your time zone and shows content relevant to your location.

(Image credit: Google)

Google's Gemini AI also wants to be your go-to for all things Olympics. It can break down lesser-known sports, give you the scoop on athletes, and suggest fun watch party ideas.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NBCUniversal’s recent partnership with Google aims to spotlight the latter's AI features throughout the event. Thanks to Maps, you'll see amazing 3D visuals of places like the Palace of Versailles and Stade Roland Garros. These realistic views will include information about the events at each spot.

YouTube is also partnering with broadcasters like NBCUniversal, Eurosport, Claro, CazéTV, and the IOC to offer a vast library of Olympic content and highlights. In some regions, you can watch live events, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, on these YouTube channels.

YouTube's new multiview feature lets you watch up to four events at once, available in select regions. Claro Sports in Latin America and CazéTV in Brazil will offer it, and US YouTube TV subscribers can use it during NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage, along with medal count tracking.

(Image credit: Google)

You can also get in on the Olympic action with Google TV's dedicated hub, which allows you to catch live events, highlights, and behind-the-scenes stories all in one spot. The Olympics hub will appear at the top of your "For you" tab from July 26 to August 11.

On the Play Store, you can find official apps to catch live action, learn some French, and find tons of Olympic-themed apps, games, and books.