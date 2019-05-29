Amazon's Echo family is growing by one with the new Amazon Echo Show 5. Quietly announced on May 29, the Echo Show 5 is a smaller, more affordable version of the Echo Show with a 5.5-inch display. This puts the Echo Show 5 in between the regular Show and Echo Spot, meaning it should be a good fit for people that want the full Show experience in a more compact form factor.

The Echo Show 5 works just like the larger Echo Show, allowing you to use Alexa to control smart home devices, listen to your favorite music, watch TV shows, and make video calls using its 1MP camera. That's quite a step down from the Show's 5MP camera, but it does have the benefit of a physical camera cover that hides the lens when you aren't using it.

Other specs include a resolution of 960 x 480 for the 5.5-inch display, one 4W speaker, two mics, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Unlike the big Show, there's no built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

In addition to the Echo Show 5, Amazon also announced a new privacy-focused feature that'll allow you to delete old voice commands you've said to any of your Alexa speakers. You can delete your entire voice history by logging onto Amazon's website, or simply say to your speaker "Alexa, delete everything I said today" or "Alexa, delete what I just said."

If you're interested in the Echo Show 5, it's available in Charcoal and Sandstone for $90. Pre-orders are open now with shipments going out on June 26.