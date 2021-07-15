This week Amazon and its partners announced a range of new interactive features that will be rolling out to a couple of major smart TV platforms, including existing Fire TV Edition sets and current and forthcoming webOS-powered devices.

Amazon and LG are adding push-to-talk Alexa capability to new and existing webOS smart TVs. Once the update goes live, webOS TV owners will simply need to long-press on the Amazon Prime Video button and speak into their TV's Magic Remote microphone to access the range of Alexa capabilities. For example, users can ask Alexa to open apps like YouTube, suggest content from a particular genre, or even control their smart lights. Beyond LG, there is a list of other manufacturers that offer webOS-powered smart TVs that will get this functionality, including Polaroid, RCA, and Skytech. This webOS and Alexa integration will be rolling out via an over-the-air update later this summer into early fall in North America. Other regions like Europe and Asia will follow after that.