Many people have opinions about the Amazon app, and rarely are they positive. The app is functional and does everything you could need it to do, but the layout leaves a lot to be desired. A new UI has already been on iOS for some time, but it seems Android devices are finally getting the chance to experience it, according to Droid-Life.

With the updated UI, the Amazon app finally rids the hidden sidebar menu and adopts a bottom navigation bar. Different tabs are present on the bar for the home screen, your account, your cart, and the menu. It's a much-improved experience and makes it easier to access the most important app elements, especially now that many of the best Android phones are becoming larger and harder to use one-handed.