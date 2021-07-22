Amazon Alexa is getting widgets, paid skills, and a ton of new features

During yesterday's annual Alexa Live developer conference, Amazon announced more than 50 features that it's launching to help developers boost the capabilities of its virtual assistant. 50 is admittedly a lot, but here are some of the features that are worth mentioning, including new widgets, monetization options, and even a curious new smart display from Verizon.

Widgets and Featured Skill Cards

Widgets are the hottest thing in 2021, with Google giving them a big revamp with Android 12. Not to be left out by its competition, Amazon is planning to introduce widgets on its Echo Show devices. The company has already provided a mockup of the feature, which you can see below, and it says the feature will help users more easily interact with Alexa skills by "being able to 'check an item off a list' or tap a widget to be taken straight to the latest content your skill has to offer."

New at #AlexaLive: APL Widgets. Widgets are rich, customizable, glanceable, self-updating views of your skill content, accessible from the home screen. pic.twitter.com/dCNaEEiHo2 — Alexa Developers (@alexadevs) July 21, 2021

In addition to widgets, developers will now be able to take advantage of Featured Skill Cards to promote their skills on the home screen. This way, owners of the best Amazon Echo Show displays like the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) can discover new ways to interact with Alexa.

Monetization and Paid Skills

Developers will now be able to charge for access to their skills. Users interested in accessing a skill will pay a one-time fee, similar to many apps. This will give developers opportunities to charge for premium skills, and it sounds like it could potentially lead to free and paid versions of the same skill.