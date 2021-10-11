What you need to know Amazfit has announced three new smartwatches

The new watches feature a 6PD BioTracker PPG 3.0 sensor and are powered by the new Zepp OS.

The lineup starts from $180 in the U.S.

Amazfit has refreshed its wearables lineup with the launch of three new fitness-focused smartwatches to challenge the best Android watches on the market. The Amazfit GTR 3 smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a bezel-less design and a durable case made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. It is equipped with a 450mAh battery, which is claimed to be capable of delivering up to 21 days of usage on a single charge.

The Amazfit GTR 2 successor offers a Battery Saver Mode as well, which should help you get even longer battery life. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a larger 1.45-inch AMOLED display with 300ppi pixel density and a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6%. Thanks to the classic navigation crown, users can easily cycle through the 150+ built-in sports modes. The watch packs a 450mAh battery, which can provide up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with 2.3GB of onboard storage for offline music playback. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Amazfit's GTS 3 has a 1.75-inch square AMOLED display with a 341ppi pixel density and a 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. While its shape "mirrors a smartphone," its feature-set is largely identical to the GTR 3.

All three watches run Amazfit's Zepp OS with numerous new fitness and lifestyle features. The OS lets you easily sync your health data with popular platforms such as Apple Health and Google Fit. You'll also be able to sync and share sports data using apps like Strava, Relive, Runkeeper, and TrainingPeaks. They also have a 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker PPG 3.0 sensor, which can measure four important health metrics: heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress levels, and breathing rate, in just 45 seconds. Other key highlights include advanced sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, Alexa support, built-in GPS, Bluetooth remote camera control, and over 150 customizable watch faces. The new Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 watches start from $180, while the GTR 3 Pro is available from $230 via the Amazfit store.