It's not uncommon for fitness smartwatches and fitness bands to be vastly different in their functionality, which can make it easier to choose based on your needs. However, there are some instances where they're shockingly similar. The Amazfit Bip and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 share many of the same features. It's worht noting that there is a pretty significant difference in price, though. You'll enjoy many of the same features with the Mi Band 4 for half the price (with the exception of built-in GPS), which makes it a solid choice over the Amazfit Bip.

While both of these brands fall under the Huami name, Xiaomi is a Chinese-based company while Amazfit is based in the United States. The Mi Band 4 is available in a standard version and a NFC version in China. In other regions like the United States, you'll only have access to the standard or "global" version. The NFC version is configured for Alipay QR code payments, which is the main form of contactless payments in China. The global version also lacks the Xiao AI voice assistant, but this won't be an issue for users who reside in regions outside of China. The Amazfit Bip, on the other hand, is available for purchase globally.

Key similarities

Both of these devices offer excellent activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and sleep tracking. They're also both equipped with amazing battery life but the Amazfit Bip lasts longer with a promise of up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge. Depending on how you use your watch, it could possibly last up to 45 days. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 offers a bit less in terms of battery life, claiming it will run for at least 20 days after 2 hours of charging time.

When it comes to tracking, both of these devices are filled to the brim with helpful features.

The Amazfit Bip offers the basic daily steps, calories, and distance tracking. It also supports outdoor running, treadmill running, cycling, and walking. You'll have access to further statistics, like GPS maps to track time, speed, pace, stride length, heart rate zone, elevation, and calories burned. When you wind down at the end of the day, the sleep tracking feature will record total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, and awake times.

As for the Mi Band 4, it also brings a lot to the table when it comes to activity tracking. You'll enjoy the standard metrics, including steps, distance, calories, as well as resting and active heart rates. You won't be lacking when it comes to workout modes. Choose from outdoor running, treadmill running, cycling, walking, pool swimming, and a more general "exercise" workout mode. This beats the four sports modes offered by the Amazfit Bip. It also tracks light and deep sleep while monitoring your heart rate during the night to help you adjust your sleep patterns.

Notable differences

Perhaps one of the most notable differences is that the Amazfit Bip comes with built-in GPS and the Mi Band 4 does not. For runners and more dedicated athletes, this could be a definite deal breaker. For those who can settle for connected GPS, the Mi Band 4 might still be worth considering. Many people are still carrying their phones with them, whether it be at the gym or when they go for an outdoor run. You'll have to determine how important the built-in GPS feature is to you.

Amazfit Bip Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Display 1.28" always-on color touchscreen 0.95" AMOLED touchscreen with capacitive button Sensors GPS + GLONASS, PPG heart rate sensor, triaxial acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, barometer 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, capacitive proximity sensor Battery 30 days 20 days Water resistance rating IP68 5 ATM Built-in GPS ✔️ ❌ Swim tracking ❌ ✔️ Heart rate monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Notifications ✔️ ✔️

The Amazfit Bip comes with an always-on reflective color display screen. This guarantees that you'll be able to glance it and easily read the information on the screen even when you're out in the sunlight. The Mi Band 4 boasts a beautiful AMOLED display with 120 x 240 resolution. This might be a contributing factor to the shorter battery life but it sure does look nice!

While we're on the subject of physical differences, we should mention that the water resistance ratings are slightly different. This is a technical detail but it could affect your decision if you want to swim with your device. The Amazfit Bip has an IP68 rating, which means it can withstand dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion. The company's website states that it shouldn't be used when you're showering or bathing, using the spa, swimming, or when you enter a sauna or steam room.

The Mi Band 4 offers a new pool swim tracking feature, which is something the Amazfit Bip is lacking.

The Mi Band 4 has a 5 ATM rating so it can handle rain, splashing, accidental submersion, showering, surface swimming, and shallow snorkeling. That leads us to our next point. The Mi Band 4 offers a new pool swim tracking feature, which is something the Amazfit Bip is lacking. The feature recognizes various swim styles such as backstroke, butterfly, and freestyle. It also records 12 data sets, like swimming pace and stroke count.

Final considerations

It's evident that there's a lot to unpack when comparing two similar but different devices like the Amazift Bip smartwatch and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. Your ultimate decision could be based on something as simple as the drastic price difference or an unwillingness to compromise on built-in GPS. While it's the more expensive choice between the two, the Amazfit Bip is still very reasonably priced for a fitness smartwatch. If you can't live without the GPS feature or the physical appearance of a smartwatch, go with the Amazfit Bip.

The more affordable and lightweight option is, of course, the Mi Band 4. It might be smaller in size but with all its features, it sure is giving the Amazfit Bip a run for its money—literally. You get two additional sport modes and you'll be paying half the price. All things considered, it's inarguably a great deal. You'll have everything you need for the ultimate activity tracking experience in the form of a compact fitness band.

