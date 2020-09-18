In July this year, Xiaomi announced the international version of the Mi Band 5, a follow-up to one of the best fitness trackers launched last year. Amazfit has now unveiled a slightly upgraded version of the Mi Band 5, called the Amazfit Band 5. The fitness tracker will be going on sale in the U.S. from September 21 for just $45 on Amazon.

Amazfit says the fitness tracker has been designed for "anyone who is health conscious or wants to improve their fitness." The wearable comes equipped with a ton of health-tracking features, including a PPG optical sensor for 24/7 continuous heart-rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, stress monitoring, and breathing exercises.

As far as the key specs are concerned, the Amazfit Band 5 is nearly identical to the Mi Band 5. You get a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display with 126 x 294 resolution and over 45 watch faces. It packs a 125mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 15 days of endurance on a single charge. The Amazfit Band 5 also features 5 ATM water resistance, Amazon Alexa support, Bluetooth music control, and 11 sports modes.