What you need to know
- Huami's Amazfit brand has launched a new sports-focused smartwatch called the Ares.
- It comes with a 1.28-inch square display and offers 70 sports modes.
- The Amazfit Ares will be going on sale in China starting June 1 for 499 yuan ($70).
Fitbit rival Amazfit has launched an affordable new sports-focused smartwatch that offers a bunch of useful features and excellent battery life.
The new Amazfit Ares sports a 1.28-inch square color display with 176 x 176 resolution and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It offers 70 sports modes, including cycling, swimming, hiking, and more. The smartwatch also includes a PPG heart rate sensor and sleep tracking support.
Along with being able to track a wide range of physical activities, the Amazfit Aeri promises long battery life as well. Huami claims the Aeri can deliver up to 14 days of battery life under normal usage and up to 90 days with Bluetooth and heart-rate monitoring features disabled. The watch offers 5ATM water resistance as well, which is surprising given its affordable price tag.
The feature-packed Amazfit Ares will be available in China starting June 1 for just 499 yuan ($70) in Black and Green colors. While Amazfit hasn't confirmed any plans yet, we expect the Ares to launched in at least a few markets outside China later this year.
Amazfit Verge
The Amazfit Verge is among the most affordable fitness-focused smartwatches out there, offering a brilliant 1.3-inch AMOLED display and built-in GPS. You also get up to five days of battery life and 4GB of internal storage.
