Around 9:00 AM ET on January 31, numerous reports began flooding Down Dector with service outage complaints. We aren't talking about just one carrier, either. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T (though not as bad) are all having problems — even Straight Talk and U.S. Cellular are spiking with outage reports.

If you live in the United States and are having problems with your wireless phone service, you aren't alone. In fact, regardless of your carrier choice, there seems to be widespread funk across the board.

Looking at the complaints, the majority of users are reporting that they can't make phone calls or send texts, with plenty of people also saying that mobile data isn't working. Based on our own anecdotal data, our colleague Nirave said that it took him nine times to make a call on Verizon in Brooklyn and that his phone kept cycling between full service and no service at all.

Outages are also being reported all over the country, making it difficult to pin down exactly what went wrong.

