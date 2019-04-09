Alexa has just gained some new skills to help manage your health, including scheduling urgent-care appointments, monitoring blood sugar levels, tracking when your prescriptions have shipped, and checking health insurance benefits.

Five companies so far have joined this initiative with Alexa, including Cigna Corp., Express Scripts, Livongo, and major hospital systems. This is big news for a multitude of reasons, but most importantly, anything related to health ruffles up laws and privacy concerns.

With this foray into handling sensitive medical information, Amazon says Alexa meets all health privacy requirements under federal law. Not only that, but Alexa is fully compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA for short, which ensures your health information stays private while also providing access and preventing tampering.

While Alexa meets all of the guidelines for keeping your information private, it also recommends that developers require a voice code or password when handling your medical information. However, developers still include a disclaimer that your information "may be available to anyone using your Alexa devices."

Alexa's new health skills could be useful, but is the world ready for this sort of thing?

As you can see, venturing into the world of managing health information is an arduous task, which must guarantee your information is secured and kept private.Alexa is the first to do this amongst smart speakers, with a spokesman from Google stating the company's developers are not allowed to create features that transmit information under federal privacy law and Apple declining to comment, according to Wall Street Journal.