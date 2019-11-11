What you need to know
- Xiaomi is adding an app launcher to MIUI 11.
- Users will still have the option of using the 'classic' iOS-style app lists.
- MIUI 11 will be rolling out to various Xiaomi phones by the end of the year.
If you've ever read a review for a Xiaomi phone or bought one for yourself, you've undoubtedly encountered the 'software shock' that comes with buying a smartphone from a Chinese company. One of the most glaring omissions on many Chinese smartphones — including Xiaomi's — seems to be their preference for an iOS-like app list in lieu of Android's trademark app launcher.
Well, the Redmi parent is finally addressing that particular pain point and recently announced on Weibo its intent to add a native app launcher to MIUI 11 (via Android Authority). Yay!
The update should roll out to Chinese users within the week, after which they should see an option to set their launcher to a 'Classic' mode or a 'Drawer' mode. It'll work similar to how most modern launchers work, and a swipe up from the home screen will bring up the app drawer. It seems there will also be a row of shortcut icons at the very top for your most frequently used apps, a welcome departure from the company's previous insistence on making you scroll through multiple screens just to find that one app you can't live without.
Unfortunately, the post did not address MIUI's Global version, which is what you're likely sporting if you live outside China. Hopefully, Xiaomi makes it available to the rest of the world sooner rather than later. In the meantime, if you're wondering when your phone will receive the MIUI 11 update, check out this page for the company's roadmap.
Redmi K20 Pro
The Redmi K20 Pro offers everything you're looking for in a value flagship. You get a gorgeous design backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP camera that takes excellent shots.
