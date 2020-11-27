This is your chance, and it won't last long. If you've ever wanted a brand new Alienware gaming laptop, grab the Alienware m15 R3 for $1,399. That's $550 off Dell's regular price for it and a great deal. It's a very temporary deal, though, considering Dell had it specifically designed to start right at 7 p.m., it's a safe bet there's a limited quantity and the company expects it to go quickly.

This laptop is on sale at a specific time (Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.) and that's a safe bet it's a very limited price considering Dell loves a good online doorbuster. It's a great gaming laptop with some amazing specs. If you want an Alienware machine to play the best games on, this is it. But act fast.

The specifications for this laptop include an Intel Core i7-10750H processor that's capable of boosting up to 5.0GHz, a 1TB M.2 solid state drive, and 16GB DDR4. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card, so it's very capable of playing all the most recent games at very high settings. The screen is a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate with 300 nits of brightness.

The machine also comes with Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 for plenty of speedy wireless connectivity. There are lots of other connectivity options as well including two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-A 3.1 port with PowerShare technology, and one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port. There's also HDMI and mini DisplayPort along with a microSD card reader.

Black Friday is a great time to get a new laptop. If the Alienware isn't your style or has sold out by the time you tried to get it, check out the rest of the great laptop deals we've seen this Black Friday.