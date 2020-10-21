What you need to know
- Acer has announced a new Google Assistant smart speaker called Halo.
- The Acer Halo comes with DTS sound, RGB base-lighting, and an optional LED display.
- It will be released in North America early next year for $109.
The Chromebook Spin 513 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 aren't the only new products that Acer launched today. It has also launched a stylish new smart speaker that it says has been "designed to blend in – or stand out – in any home."
What sets the new Acer Halo smart speaker apart from the competition is its RGB base-lighting. You can set it to sync with your music and choose from various color schemes depending on the time of the day. The Acer Halo is also one of the first Google Assistant smart speakers to come with DTS sound, which allows it to provide "high-quality audio that is projected in 360 degrees to fill any room."
Another impressive feature of the Acer Halo is the optional LED display, which can show information such as the time and current temperature. Acer is also working on an app that will let users personalize the device with a custom message or a "simple image." Some of the other key features of the Acer Halo include two far-field omnidirectional microphones and a physical switch to mute the microphones.
Acer says the Halo smart speaker will be released in the U.S. in Q1 2021 for $109.
