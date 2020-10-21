The Chromebook Spin 513 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 aren't the only new products that Acer launched today. It has also launched a stylish new smart speaker that it says has been "designed to blend in – or stand out – in any home."

What sets the new Acer Halo smart speaker apart from the competition is its RGB base-lighting. You can set it to sync with your music and choose from various color schemes depending on the time of the day. The Acer Halo is also one of the first Google Assistant smart speakers to come with DTS sound, which allows it to provide "high-quality audio that is projected in 360 degrees to fill any room."