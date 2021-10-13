Chromebook 514 Cb514Source: Acer

  • Acer has unveiled new Chromebooks designed for work, school, and entertainment.
  • The new Chromebook Spin 514 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 have a fan-less, convertible design.
  • Acer's Chromebook 515 and Chromebook Enterprise 515 feature a premium design combined with "advanced durability."

Acer has refreshed its Chromebook lineup with the launch of four new models featuring the latest processors from Intel and MediaTek, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, "video conferencing technology," and durable designs.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 models have a convertible design and feature 14-inch FHD displays. They are powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and utilize a fan-less design that makes them "ideal for shared workspaces."

Designed for video conferencing on the go, the Chromebook offers a Full HD MIPI webcam with a blue glass filter and noise-reduction technology. Some of the other key features include an MIL-STD-810H certification, dual USB Type-C ports, and DTS Audio. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will go on sale in North America from January 2022, starting at $700.

The Acer Chromebook 515 and Chromebook Enterprise 515 come with 15.6-inch FHD IPS displays and have been designed to "tackle projects for work, home-use and even play." Both models feature up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris X graphics, up to 512GB PCIe NVMe storage, and up to 16GB of RAM.

Some of the other highlights include U.S. MIL-STD-810H durability, an aluminum top cover, Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, a backlit keyboard, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Unlike the other three models, the Acer Chromebook 515 isn't going to be sold in North America. It will be available in EMEA later from later this month for a starting price of €499.

Acer's new Chromebook 514 is an ultraportable powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 828 processor. It weighs just 2.87lbs and uses an aluminum top that provides protection against dents. The Chromebook has a 14-inch matte display with narrow bezels and optional multi-touch support.

You also get a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, a backlit keyboard, DTS Audio, and USB Type-C ports. As for battery life, Acer claims the Chromebook 514 can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. The Chromebook is slated to go on sale in December, starting at $400. It will be positioned right below the Ryzen-powered Chromebook Spin 514, which is one of the best Chromebooks in its segment.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display featuring 0.24-inch bezels. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Core processors from Intel and promises up to 10 hours of battery life. The Chromebook also has a unique OceanGlass touchpad that is made out of plastic waste recycled into a glass-like texture. It will be available to purchase in November starting at $500.

