What you need to know
- Acer has introduced four new durable education-focused Chromebooks.
- The new models are made using post-consumer recycled plastic.
- The OceanGlass touchpad on the new Chromebooks is built entirely using abandoned ocean-bound plastic waste.
Acer, which makes some of the best Chromebooks on the market, has unveiled four new rugged models that are both durable and eco-friendly. All four new Chromebooks have a MIL-STD-810H rating and feature OceanGlass touchpads made using ocean-bound plastic waste.
The new Chromebook 512 (C852) features a 12-inch display with a taller 3:2 aspect ratio, offering 18% more vertical space compared to 16:9 displays that you find on most laptops. You can also configure it with a multi-touch display. Powered by Intel's latest N-series processors, the updated Chromebook 512 is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of battery life. It also comes with two built-in microphones and a webcam with TNR technology for "enhanced video quality." Consumers in the North America will be able to purchase the Chromebook 512 later this month for a starting price of $350.
Acer's Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) touts a compact design and is claimed to be suitable for even the youngest students, thanks to plastic coating that meet the ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety and UL/IEC 60950-1 standards. Like the Chromebook 512, the 511 is powered by Intel N-series processors and promises up to 12 hours of battery life. The Chromebook comes with an 11.6-panel with optional multi-touch. Acer says the Chromebook 511 will go on sale in North America in February, starting at $350.
The Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/T) is aimed at older students and teachers. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display featuring 8.1mm thin side bezels and an anti-glare coating. The Chromebook features Intel's N-series processors, with Wi-Fi 6 support. Some of the other notable specs include a flare-reducing webcam with TNR tech, DTS Audio, dual microphones, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Acer Chromebook 314 will be available in North America in the second half of the year for a starting price of $430.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T) is a convertible featuring an 11.6-inch touch display protected by a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 chipset and has a pair of 360-degree hinges that enable it to be used in four different usage modes, including a clamshell mode for typing and presentation mode when you need to show off your work to a small group.
Other key highlights include up to 15 hours of battery life and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The Chromebook Spin 311 is slated to go on sale in North America in March, starting at $400.
