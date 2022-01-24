What you need to know Acer has introduced four new durable education-focused Chromebooks.

The new models are made using post-consumer recycled plastic.

The OceanGlass touchpad on the new Chromebooks is built entirely using abandoned ocean-bound plastic waste.

Acer, which makes some of the best Chromebooks on the market, has unveiled four new rugged models that are both durable and eco-friendly. All four new Chromebooks have a MIL-STD-810H rating and feature OceanGlass touchpads made using ocean-bound plastic waste.

The new Chromebook 512 (C852) features a 12-inch display with a taller 3:2 aspect ratio, offering 18% more vertical space compared to 16:9 displays that you find on most laptops. You can also configure it with a multi-touch display. Powered by Intel's latest N-series processors, the updated Chromebook 512 is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of battery life. It also comes with two built-in microphones and a webcam with TNR technology for "enhanced video quality." Consumers in the North America will be able to purchase the Chromebook 512 later this month for a starting price of $350.

Acer's Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) touts a compact design and is claimed to be suitable for even the youngest students, thanks to plastic coating that meet the ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety and UL/IEC 60950-1 standards. Like the Chromebook 512, the 511 is powered by Intel N-series processors and promises up to 12 hours of battery life. The Chromebook comes with an 11.6-panel with optional multi-touch. Acer says the Chromebook 511 will go on sale in North America in February, starting at $350.