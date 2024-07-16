This $84 Prime Day Kindle deal will make you want to read again

After my monitor, the Kindle is the device that gets the most amount of use. I go through at least 75 books a year, and while my e-reader of choice is the Kindle Oasis, Amazon doesn't sell that any longer, but there's a silver lining — the entry-level model in the portfolio has picked up a lot of the best features of the Oasis, and it is much more affordable.

The Kindle usually retails for $99, but for Prime Day, the e-reader is down to $84, a modest 15% discount on what is already a great value. The biggest advantage to the Kindle Oasis is that it has physical page turn buttons, and I just found that there's a dedicated attachment that lets you add those to any Kindle — and it costs just $19 right now.

Amazon Kindle 11th Generation: $99 $84 at Amazon The Kindle is a great starting point if you're new to e-readers; the E Ink panel is significantly better to read than an LCD screen like most tablets, and it has the same 300 ppi resolution as the higher-end models. That means you get the same great clarity and pixel density, and with an adjustable front light, you can easily read at night. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to listen to audiobooks.

The current-gen Kindle is the 11th-gen model, and it has a lot of exciting features. The key addition is a front light that sees four LEDs around the panel; you can adjust the brightness of the LEDs easily, and they allow you to read books at night comfortably. The Kindle also gets Bluetooth connectivity, and with Audible integration, you can connect earbuds and stream your audiobooks via the same device.

✅Recommended if: You want an affordable e-reader that excels at the basics. The Kindle has the same pixel density as its higher-priced siblings, and you get a front light and Bluetooth.

❌Skip this deal if: You need warm light or water resistance.

In fact, the only feature you miss out on is water resistance; if that is a something you absolutely need to have, you will need to pick up one of the costlier options that Amazon has to offer. Otherwise, the Kindle is now my go-to recommendation; even if you have an older model, there are tangible benefits to switching to the latest-gen Kindle. And coming in at just $84, it is a fabulous deal.