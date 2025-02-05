Stuffcool Roam is one of the best 10000mAh power banks you can buy in India

My go-to power bank these days is UGREEN's Nexode Power Bank. It has a 25000mAh battery, charges three devices at once, and goes up to 200W. While it is ideal for travel, it is quite heavy, and not exactly pocketable. Sometimes, I just need a smaller power bank that I can take anywhere, so in recent weeks, I turned to Stuffcool's Roam power bank.



Stuffcool is a leading manufacturer of charging accessories in India, and I used the brand's products for half a decade now, including recent launches like the Giga. With the Roam, the brand is switching to a new design that looks modern, and the white color scheme looks really good. And coming in at just 182g, you can easily carry it in your pocket or a bag, and pocketability is one of the biggest selling points of the power bank.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Roam has a 10000mAh power bank, and it is quite affordable, retailing for just ₹1,399 on Amazon India. Stuffcool just came out with a bigger model dubbed the Roam+ that has a 20000mAh battery, and that is an even better deal at ₹1,799. Regardless of whichever model you choose, you get a similar design and 20W charging.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The power bank is made out of plastic, and you get an acrylic fascia with Stuffcool branding and travel-related icons. What I like about the design is that there's an LED bar at the bottom that shows the remaining battery level, and it is a nifty inclusion. Although the Roam is significantly smaller than most power banks I used, you still get a USB-A port in addition to USB-C connectivity, and that's good to see.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The internal 10000mAh battery charges at 18W over the USB PD protocol, and the power bank is able to deliver 20W of power over the USB-C port for charging phones and accessories, and 22.5W over USB-A. It takes over two hours to charge the internal battery, so your best bet is to do so overnight.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While 20W charging is limiting at times, it isn't a problem if you're using an iPhone or Samsung device. If anything, the power bank managed to do a decent enough job with the Vivo X200 Pro, Honor Magic 7 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Now, although it has a 10000mAh battery, you can't use it to charge two phones with 5000mAh batteries.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The inherent nature of charging means energy is wasted, and in my testing, I was able to charge the X200 Pro's 6000mAh battery just via the power bank, so you get decent charging efficiency. In daily use, you should get about 6000mAh worth of usable charging power, and that is in line with other 10000mAh power banks I tested recently.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Power banks come in all sizes and designs these days, and the Roam does a good job delivering plenty of power in a small package. I'd suggest getting the Roam+ if you need a bigger battery, but if you just want something to charge your phone over the course of a day, the convenience of the standard Roam is unmatched, and it costs less than equivalent products from other brands.

