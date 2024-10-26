Stuffcool's 10000mAh Mega 40 power bank is a pint-sized powerhouse

Stuffcool is an Indian accessory manufacturer that needs no introduction; the brand has an exhaustive range of power banks and chargers, and I use its products quite a bit. The Major Ultra continues to be a good choice if you want a 20000mAh battery that hits 65W over the USB PD protocol, but if you need something smaller, you should take a look at the Mega 40.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Mega 40 is one of the smallest power banks around, and it easily fits in your palm. Unlike the rest of Stuffcool's products, the power bank has a dark grey aesthetic that's rather distinctive. If anything, it reminds me of UGREEN's 145W power bank and the recent Nexode 200W power banks — the design similarities are uncanny, including the window located up top that houses an LED panel.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What I like about the power bank is that it has curved edges, and the design is much more elegant than the blocky options in the Major Ultra series. The sides have a textured pattern that makes it easy to hold the power bank, and it's a thoughtful addition. I think Stuffcool should just use the Mega 40's design as the foundation for future products; having used all of the brand's power banks thus far, I can safely say that it has the best design.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Mega 40 has a button on the side that switches on the LED panel, and unlike the Nexode 200W series or other costlier options, you don't get much in the way of usability — the panel just shows remaining battery level, and whether the power bank is charging other devices (out), or the internal battery (in).

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In spite of its diminutive size, the Mega 40 has a 10000mAh battery, and the best part is that it can charge two devices — both at 20W at the same time. That gives it a definite edge over other smaller power banks in this category, and with two USB-C ports, you can realistically charge two phones at once. I used it with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it did a great job in this regard.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Each USB-C port is able to go up to 20W total over the USB PD protocol (12V/1.67A), and in my testing, I found that it went up to 18W on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. While it's not on the same level as 65W charging that you get with bigger power banks, the Mega 40 does a good job in its own right, and if you're using a Galaxy phone, iPhone, or Pixel, it holds up pretty well.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I used the Mega 40 for just over two months, and I didn't see any issues. It delivered decent overall efficiency, and was able to charge the Pixel 9 Pro XL and have enough left over to use with accessories. The size means you can take it just about anywhere, and the dual USB-C ports are a welcome addition.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Mega 40 is available on Amazon India for ₹2,018, and that is a good value when you consider there are two USB-C ports. It isn't the fastest around, but if you want something you can just throw in a bag and use anywhere to charge your phones, it is a good choice.