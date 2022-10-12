XGIMI's best Android TV projectors are 20% off for Prime Day

XGIMI is a projector brand that's doing all the right things. It just crossed four million global sales, and a large part of that milestone is down to the fact that the brand uses Android TV across its entire portfolio.

XGIMI has portable, 4K, and ultra short throw projectors, and the brand is currently running terrific deals on all of its models. I used most of the projectors XGIMI sells, and the defining trait among all of them is that they deliver a great overall value. That makes the additional savings all the more enticing; the Halo+ portable projector is down by 15% and is selling for $722 on Amazon (opens in new tab), and it is a fantastic choice if you want a Full HD projector for portable use. If you want a budget-focused model, the MoGo Pro is selling for just $399 (opens in new tab).

If you're looking for a home projector, the Horizon Pro is the obvious choice. I used this 4K projector is the ideal way to set up a home theater, and it is down by 20%, bringing the cost to $1,519 (opens in new tab). If you don't need a 4K projector, the Full HD version of the Horizon is down to just $849 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

My current favorite XGIMI projector is the Aura; this is an ultra short throw 4K projector that delivers up to a 150-inch projection. The best part is that there's no installation required — you can just put the projector 15 inches away from the wall, and get a 60-inch image. The Aura is down to its lowest price yet at $2,379 (opens in new tab), and while that is a lot of cash, it is significantly more affordable than similar options by Samsung and LG.

Regardless of the kind of projector you're looking for, XGIMI has a model you'd be interested in, and the fact that you're getting decent savings on the entire portfolio makes it the ideal time to pick up one of its projectors. If you want to see all of the brand's projectors on sale, head to the XGIMI storefront on Amazon (opens in new tab).