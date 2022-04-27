Wyze's new smart garage controller monitors your door using a QR code

What you need to know

Wyze has launched a new smart garage door controller bundle for $40.

It works in tandem with the Wyze Cam v3 to determine if your garage door is closed or open by watching for a QR code.

You can remotely open or shut your garage door using the Wyze app or schedule these operations.

Smart garage door openers that rely on contact sensors can be unreliable for a variety of reasons. Wyze addresses this dilemma with its new garage door controller that uses "AI vision-sensing" technology to check whether the garage door is open or shut.

The smart garage door controller ships as part of a $40 bundle that includes a Wyze Cam v3, one of the company's best indoor security cameras that regularly costs $30.

Unlike other connected garage door controllers, Wyze's latest offering detects whether your door is open or closed by scanning for a QR code. The package includes a QR code sticker that you'll have to stick to the inside of the garage door. This means it doesn't require a sensor, which can lead to false detections.

The new garage door controller works in conjunction with the Wyze Cam v3 to monitor the condition of your door. You will also need to connect the controller to your garage door opener using the included cord.

Wyze has launched a compatibility checker page to assist you in determining whether your door opener is compatible with the controller. Unfortunately, Chamberlain Group garage door openers are not supported (via The Verge).

Wyze was able to keep the bundle's cost down by forgoing brackets and screws in favor of an adhesive sticker that can be used to mount the controller to the ceiling.

(Image credit: Wyze)

You will also receive notifications if the controller detects that your door has been left open. When this happens, you can control your garage door remotely using the Wyze app, which allows you to open or close the door by tapping a button. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing you to control your door with your voice.

You can also automate schedules to close your garage door at a specific time. Using geolocation, the controller can also automatically close your door when you leave the house, assuming you've left it open by accident.

The camera also lets you see what's happening in your garage in 1080p video. You can view a history of your door's activities in the app, including the exact time it was opened, left open, or shut.

While Wyze is offering the controller as part of a bundle, you can save money if you already own a Cam v3 by purchasing a Wyze Garage Door Controller Replacement Part Kit for $19, excluding the security camera.