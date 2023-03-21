Will the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (2022) stay on all the time? Best answer: Yes! The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (2022) has a feature called Ambient Experience that effectively keeps it on all time (if you so choose), even when you aren’t watching. In this mode, the TV can display photos, artwork, and other images, functioning like an oversized digital photo frame or screen saver. You can select the photos you want to display and even set how long each photo remains on the screen. Additionally, you can use Ambient Experience to display widgets, like calendar appointments, suggestions for what to watch, sticky notes, and more.

What is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (2022) and how does Ambient Experience work?

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (2022) comes in either 65- or 75-inch sizes. You can enjoy it in traditional mode to watch movies and TV shows and play games. With Alexa built-in for voice control, it’s easy to operate. And with Ambient Experience, it can function like a digital photo frame when it’s “off,” or appear as artwork when it’s hung on the wall.

As with other Alexa-enabled smart devices, you can also use the TV to control compatible smart home devices. Not only can you change channels or queue up a specific show or movie, but you can also control things like smart lighting, thermostats, music streaming services, and more.

Ambient Experience in the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (2022) works much like a screensaver on a smartphone or tablet, displaying useful information when you aren’t actively watching. You can set what you want to display on the screen in the mode, adjusting based on the time of day, day of the week, or even for special occasions, like a birthday or holiday slideshow of images.

The widgets available for Ambient Experience range from calendar items to news headlines, weather updates, sticky notes, and even shortcuts to frequently used smart home products.

The feature can even be set so that information and images only display when someone is in the room, sensing them using the built-in sensor at the bottom of the TV. This can save energy since the TV simply turns off if no one is present for an extended period of time to enjoy the content on screen.

Conversely, if you don’t want to use Ambient Experience, you can set the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (2022), one of the best Amazon Fire TV built-in televisions, to shut off like a regular TV when it’s put into “off” mode.