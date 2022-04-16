Best answer: Currently, the only smart lighting products that work with Ring are from the brand directly. Ring offers a variety of lighting form factors to handle your lighting needs, but if you want to control your lights from the Ring app, they will have to be Ring branded.

What smart lights work with Ring?

When it comes to buying smart home devices, lights are a great place to start. Lights are something that every home needs, and smart lights can offer flexibility that traditional bulbs and fixtures can’t. Another common purchase for smart homes is video doorbells, and Ring is a popular choice for many. But is it possible for Ring and smart lights to be available in the same app?

The short answer is yes. But unfortunately, you won’t be able to go and buy just any one of the best smart lights out there and pair it with your Ring hub. If your goal is to have one app control your smart lights and view your favorite Ring devices together, you’ll have to buy Ring branded lighting products.

This may be a bit of a restriction and an issue if you already have different brands of lights in your home or can’t find the Ring light that fits your needs. However, being able to reduce the number of smart home apps that you have to deal with is a great thing. Plus, Ring offers a good range of lighting products besides a standard light bulb that can satisfy a variety of lighting situations.

(Image credit: Ring)

A great part of using smart devices is the multitude of ways of controlling them. In this case, you’ll have all of your lights in the same app as your Ring Video Doorbell 4 or any other excellent Ring video doorbell. But there is also the ability to control your devices using your voice — but just not through Google Assistant.

Amazon owns Ring, so if you want voice control for your Ring products, you’ll have to turn to one of the many fantastic Alexa devices to do so. Aside from controlling your lights, if you have a smart display like the Amazon Echo Show 15, you can view the video feed from your Ring Video Doorbell without picking up your phone. Just be sure that if you want a central app for your smart lights and Ring security products, you’ll have to go all-in on the Ring brand.