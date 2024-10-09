Reolink's Argus 4 Pro is the only local storage security camera I trust, and it's at an all-time low right now

I overhauled my house's security cameras three years ago, switching to Ubiquiti's UniFi system. I liked the inherent scalability and the range of products available, and the brand does a great job in this area. However, I needed Google Home integration, and that's not something Ubiquiti provides — you need to use its own UniFi Protect service.

So I started looking at other security cameras last year, and grudgingly, I settled on Google's Nest Cam. The camera isn't that great; the battery is pathetic, the footage isn't clean, and you can't use the camera without an $80 Nest Aware plan. The only reason I started using it is the convenience and security.

Thankfully, there's now an alternative. Reolink swiftly rose up the ranks in recent years, and its cameras have local storage, plenty of great features, high-resolution sensors, and best of all, Google Home integration.

I used the Argus 4 Pro for just over four months now, and it has proven to be a reliable alternative to the Nest camera — one that works locally. The camera is designed for outdoor use, and it comes with a solar charging panel. The kit costs $219, but it's now down to just $139, making it a great value.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro Solar Camera: $219 $139 at Amazon Reolink has proven security protocols, and the use of dual lenses in this camera means you get 180-degree coverage. It has motion detection, Google Home integration, and saves data locally — no need to use a cloud license to access your footage.

✅Recommended if: You need a reliable security camera that stores footage locally, and doesn't need a monthly fee. You can slot in a MicroSD card into the camera, image resolution is terrific, and the battery life has been great — you don't have to worry about it at all if you use the 6W solar charging panel.

❌Skip this deal if: You need continuous recording.

Reolink didn't leave anything out with this camera; it uses dual lenses to deliver 180-degree coverage, and the footage is much better than what I got out of the Nest Cam. The 6W solar panel does a great job delivering continual charge, and you don't have to think about manually charging up the camera if you go this route.

You can record footage to a MicroSD card; I slotted in a 128GB card, and it should be good enough to hold a year's worth of footage. I didn't see any issues with connectivity either, and overall, the camera has been reliable.

The camera records up to 4K, has motion detection, and there's two-way audio. What I like the most is the Google Home integration; it was easy to add the camera to my device list in the platform, and I was able to view footage and access alerts via Home. While the deal price of $139 is costlier than what that of the Nest Cam, this is a significantly better product, and you don't have to shell out a fee to use the camera at all.