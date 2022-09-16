Google's Nest Hub Max may soon let you create custom quick phrases

What you need to know

Google appears to be working on adding custom quick phrases for the Nest Hub Max.

The new feature will allow users to create their own preset commands.

This means they won't have to rely on using the standard wake phrase each time they give voice commands to Google Assistant.

Nest Hub Max owners have grown accustomed to saying "Hey Google" every time they want to give a voice command to the smart display, but those days appear to be numbered, as new evidence points to a new feature that will allow you to talk to Google Assistant without saying the wake phrase.

The folks over at 9to5Google (opens in new tab) have discovered an upcoming capability in one of the best Google Assistant speakers, which will allow you to create custom quick phrases. While Google recently rolled out quick phrases to the Nest Hub Max, that feature is only limited to a number of preset commands that don't require you to say the wake phrase.

Custom quick phrases will greatly expand this capability, allowing for a more natural interaction with Google Assistant. According to new information obtained by 9to5, this feature is codenamed "salsa," but there are a few caveats. Google is warning users that "Assistant may activate when you didn't intend it to, if it incorrectly detects you want its help."

Obviously, the feature isn't live yet, but once it is, it will most likely impose some restrictions on the types of phrases you can create.

“There are a few rules to make sure these work well, and you will be guided if there are any issues," according to the feature's description.

If this pans out, the Nest Hub Max will completely get rid of the "Hey Google" wake phrase in the future. Google previously rolled out the "Look and Talk" feature for the smart display, allowing owners to only look at their Nest Hub Max and start giving voice commands.

It will most likely be some time before Google makes custom quick phrases available to users, but it's a welcome idea for those who are sick of saying "Hey Google" dozens of times per day.