This 30% off Prime Day deal works for my favorite floodlight camera

I've used a lot of smart home cameras in my day and the number of brands I can trust dwindles every year. That's why it's so refreshing to see Google Nest Cams consistently improve and get more feature-rich and secure every year, making this 30% off Amazon Big Deal Days offer even sweeter.

The Google Nest Floodlight Cam comes with a magnetically detachable Nest Cam and two super bright floodlights, plus a security cable to keep your camera on the mount in case someone wants to snatch it. It's been our favorite outdoor security camera for a long time now and it gets better every year thanks to feature updates and the new Google Home app.

This isn't a battery-powered floodlight but the camera does work for a few hours if the power goes out, so make sure you've got a place on your home where you can mount it and hook it up to the electrical system before buying.

Google Nest Cam Floodlight: $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon Get fantastic video quality, a super bright floodlight, onboard AI object detection, and 3 hours of included cloud storage for no extra cost. Plus, Google Nest is one of the only major smart home brands with a spotless security record.

One of my favorite things about the Nest Cam Floodlight is its ability to use onboard AI processing to identify people, pets, vehicles, and packages without requiring a subscription. Most smart home cameras either require a subscription for these features — Ring and Arlo, I'm looking at you — or the locally processed object detection is completely useless.

Plus, Google's object detection is second to none thanks to its excellent track record with AI processing on phones and elsewhere. This camera even supports free 3-hour cloud video storage, so you can backtrack to recent events without having to pay for cloud storage.

If you happen to want additional storage, Nest Aware plans are available that grant 30-day (or longer) video storage plus support for continuous recording and the Familiar Faces feature. It's only a few bucks a month but, like I said before, if you don't want to pay it you'll still get all the best features included at no extra cost.