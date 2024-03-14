Blink Mini 2 arrives as a weather-resistant home guardian for $39

What you need to know

Blink has launched its next-generation Mini 2 compact security camera for indoor and outdoor use.

The Mini 2 has been given a sleeker, compact design refresh. It now has an LED spotlight for full-color nighttime viewing and a weather-resistant power adapter.

The Mini 2 is available today (Mar. 14) starting at $39.99 in the U.S.

According to a press release, Blink states it has redesigned its next-generation Mini 2 security camera, beginning with its new custom chip. This chip is said to bring one of the Mini 2's key features: person detection. The camera features CV-enabled person detection through a Blink subscription, which should help trim down on false alarms if an animal walks by it.

The Blink Mini 2 has also been upgraded with improved image quality and low-light performance when compared to the initial iteration. The latest security camera offers a wider FoV (field of view) and a built-in LED spotlight that lets users peer through the camera in full color.

Privacy was another aspect Blink honed in on, stating its customers will have "complete control of their privacy settings." The company's official app will be users' gateway to these settings as they customize activity zones and privacy parameters.

Regarding the former, Blink states users can set their Mini 2 to record areas they find important and do away with spots that don't matter, like public walkways.

The Mini 2 continues to feature a two-way speaker, much like the original Mini. Additionally, Blink states image processing captured by the camera takes place on your device.

(Image credit: Blink)

Blink's Mini has always been compact, however, the company is refreshing it with a sleeker design for the sequel. The Mini 2 is stated to retain the same size (2" x 1.9" x 1.4") but has been outfitted with a weather-resistant power adapter for outdoor use.

The Mini 2 features some AI, as the press release adds that the camera works well with Amazon's Alexa. Using the "Alexa Blink Smarthome Skills," users can connect an Echo device to their Mini 2. Doing so will deliver important home security alerts, an option to check your camera's live feed, and arming and disarming commands.

Customers who've purchased a Mini 2 will have access to its core features, but those looking to take it further will need a subscription. Grabbing a plan will provide homeowners with the Mini 2's person detection feature, cloud video recording, rapid video playback access, and 60 days of unlimited video history.

Blink states its subscription plans begin at $3 a month or $30 for a year.

Consumers can grab the Blink Mini 2 today (Mar. 14), starting at $39.99 in the U.S. for indoor use. Those interested in Canada will find it starting at CAD 54.99. If you're taking it outside and want the weather-resistant adapter, those prices will jump to $49.98 and CAD 69.98, respectively.