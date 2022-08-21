Best eufy home security devices 2022
By Chris Wedel published
Secure your home with the best eufy has to offer.
There are a lot of security camera options on the market these days, but like anything else, not all are created equal. Thankfully, eufy has a good track record of offering great hardware with helpful features. Its product line is also broad, covering a good spectrum of cameras and other devices to help secure your home. These are the best eufy home security devices to help you get that peace of mind, whether you are home or away.
Inner peace
The eufy Security Solo IndoorCam brings impressive security features in a small package. You can easily keep an eye on what's happening inside your home with a 2K resolution camera, night vision, and local or cloud storage. You'll even get AI detection for people, pets, and even crying sounds.
Watchful eye for the outside
While this outdoor security camera may seem small, it is packed with excellent AI features to detect people, animals, and crying to help you be better informed about what is happening outside of your home. You'll never miss a thing thanks to night vision and a built-in LED flood light.
Starts at the door
Eufy makes some of the best video doorbells thanks to their flexible options and useful features. The eufy Video Doorbell 2K is available in both battery-powered and wired options. Still, both offer 2K resolution, HDR for a clear picture regardless of lighting, activity zones, and AI detection to reduce false notifications.
Movement magnet
Motion sensors offer many functions, and the eufy Motion Sensor can integrate with other eufy products for an even more robust security system. The motion sensor has a 100-degree field of view with up to 30 feet of range to send you a notification if motion is detected or even trigger a camera to start recording.
Standalone
I have the eufy Security SoloCam S40 setup at my house, and can confirm that this is a fantastic camera. Boasting excellent AI features that eufy is known for with fantastic 2K resolution. The 600-lumen flood light combined with IR night vision ensures you don't miss a thing. Oh, and the pair of battery power and built-in solar means no recharging.
Open and shut
Much like how the eufy Motion sensor can interact with other eufy devices to provide a circle of protection, the Entry Sensor can too. It can notify you when a door has been opened and even sound a 100-decibel siren to scare off would-be intruders. The sensor can also let you know if it's been left open for a period of time.
No Wi-Fi needed
No wires. No Wi-Fi. No problem. The eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera Outdoor uses AT&T or EIOTCLUB for its LTE coverage. It is great for my farm property to keep an eye on my equipment without needing it for Wi-Fi. Adding the solar panel means you don't have to worry about power or connectivity.
See it all
With the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24, you'll be able to mount your camera and see 360 degrees around with a 96-degree vertical range to ensure you don't miss a thing in your home. The 2K resolution will help get the perfect picture, and the built-in AI can track and follow movement in your home, so nothing goes unnoticed.
Day and night
From the three tunable LED floodlight panels capable of 3000 lumens to the 360-degree 2K camera armed with tracking AI, the eufy SECURITY Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is the ultimate outdoor security camera. This camera will see it for you no matter what happens outside your home, day or night.
Security inside and out
Eufy makes some of the best security cameras with local storage but offers cloud backup for the best of both worlds. With these fantastic security cameras and motion sensors, eufy can also help keep your home locked down with the eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Combining easy-to-use intelligent security cameras and a good lock can go a long way in keeping your home safe — and eufy can help with it all.
Adding a security camera to ensure your home or property keeps it all under surveillance goes a long way in gaining peace of mind. Thankfully eufy has a broad lineup of cameras to help in nearly any situation. From a simple indoor camera to solar-powered cellular options, you'll be able to keep an eye on anything you care most about.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.