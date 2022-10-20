Amazon Echo Dot (2022) vs. Echo Dot with Clock (2022): Should you clock in or not?

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo Dot and Dot with Clock have been some of Amazon's most popular smart speakers for years now. This is largely due to the amount of helpful features that you get in these devices without needing to spend the extra cash on the larger Amazon Echo. Sure, you'll get better sound quality from that speaker, but unless you are really trying to bump the tunes for a party, the smaller option can be the better deal. So, when it comes to Amazon Echo Dot vs. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, which should you buy? Well, let's talk about it.

Amazon Echo Dot (2022) vs. Echo Dot with Clock (2022): Oh, so similar

(Image credit: Amazon)

When Amazon announced the new Echo Dot (5th gen) and Dot with Clock (5th gen) at its 2022 Devices and Services event, there were some nice updates to the smallest smart speakers in the lineup. The speakers' overall size remained the same compared to the Echo Dot (4th gen) and Dot with Clock (4th gen), but at the same time, the new models picked up slightly larger speakers. While the earlier models didn't have bad sound, anytime it can get improved, it's a good thing.

Amazon added some pretty helpful new improvements to the new Echo Dot and Doth with Clock without making the devices any bigger.

Better sound is great and all, but Amazon made some other pretty impressive improvements on top of the sound. Both smart speakers picked up a built-in temperature sensor. This can come in handy when controlling some of the great smart home devices, such as a fan or a smart thermostat like the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium we reviewed earlier this year. You can automate your home even further by creating an Alexa Routine with the indoor temperature as a trigger.

While you may or may not have a use in your home for the temperature sensor, the new tap-to-control feature will likely be a heavily used one. This new addition lets you simply tap the speaker's top to snooze an alarm, stop a timer, pause a song, end a call, and more. Sure, you could use your voice, but sometimes if you are near the speaker, it can be much easier just to tap it than use your voice, especially if you don't want to disturb others.

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) Echo Dot (5th Gen) Size 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches Weight 10.7 ounces Processor AZ2 Neural Edge AZ2 Neural Edge Speaker 1.73-inch speaker 1.73-inch speaker 3.5mm port 🚫 🚫 Bluetooth ✔ ✔ Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) Buttons Volume up and down, Mic off, Action button, Tap to control Volume up and down, Mic off, Action button, Volume up and down, Mic off, Action button, Tap to control Pair for stereo sound ✔ ✔ Light ring Runs along base of speaker Runs along base of speaker LED clock ✔ 🚫 Colors Glacier White, Twilight Blue Glacier White, Deep Blue Sea, Charcoal Retail cost $60 $50 Compatible with eero routers ✔ ✔ Built-in temperature sensor ✔ ✔

Do you happen to be a fan of eero routers? As some of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers on the market, many users will like one of the new features to join the Echo Dot lineup. Amazon has added a functionality that allows the new Echo Dot and Dot with Clock to act as extenders for eero Wi-Fi systems. This new feature can expand your coverage up to 1,000 square feet to compatible eero systems, which are all except eero Home Wi-Fi System (1st gen).

Unfortunately, while Amazon was adding all of these great new features, it took away one I'm sure many users will be sad about. The new Echo Dot and Dot with Clock lost the 3.5mm headphone jack that has been a staple in the series since they first hit the scene. It's possible Amazon knows that fewer people are using the audio port than those that don't, but it will still be a downer for users who depend on it.

Amazon Echo Dot (2022) vs. Echo Dot with Clock (2022): Time for the separation

(Image credit: Amazon)

There is one big difference in everything these two speakers share: the LED display. See, I called it display because, on previous models of the Amazon Dot with Clock, those LEDs only functioned as a clock, for the most part. With the 5th generation smart speaker, Amazon has finally brought some added functionality to this helpful feature. Now the LED display on the Echo Dot with Clock can help show you the artist and title of a song playing, the weather, alarms, and more.

While the display isn't an earth-shattering feature for everyone, it can prove vital for others. Being able to glance over and see what time it is or the name of a song you're listening to can be quite useful. But, depending on the person, the additional $10 to get the display over the standard Echo Dot may not be worth it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Depending on your home's decor and personal taste, the other difference between these two could be a deal breaker — color choices. For some reason, the only color both of the new Echo Dot options share is Glacier White. The standard Echo Dot dropped the Twilight Blue Dot with the clock kept in favor of a darker Deep Sea Blue. You'll also have the choice of Charcoal in the regular Echo Dot.

Aside from the display and colors, these two speakers offer the exact same features and sound quality. Along with the additions we covered in the previous section, the new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock can still pair with other Echos or with your Fire TV to bring more immersive surround sound. They still pack all the smarts you expect from Alexa.

So, the choice comes down to how much you feel you'd use the LED display on the Echo Dot with Clock. Because to get it, you'll spend an extra $10 should you forego the standard Echo Dot. You'd also only be choosing between two colors instead of the three Amazon bestowed upon the clockless Dot. Regardless of the Echo Dot you pick, you'll get one of the most advanced and best smart speakers that come in a compact size. We'll have reviews coming soon for the new speakers, so we'll be sure to update you if we find anything that stands out between them.

