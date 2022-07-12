Act fast — the Enabot EBO SE pet camera is only $90 for Prime Day!

Don't you hate it when you're away from home but feel the need to check on your pets and family? Sometimes, simple video calls or phone calls don't cut it. If it's a fur-buddy you're missing, a phone call is literally impossible. The Enabot EBO SE pet camera is the solution to such qualms. It enables you to actually follow a being around owing to the wheels built into the base of the EBO SE pet camera. Amazingly, it's on sale for an exciting $90 (opens in new tab) this Prime Day, so you can have one for less.

I reviewed the Enabot EBO Air, a similar model, and it was a fantastic little companion device. The Enabot EBO SE is nearly identical, retaining many of the features that I adored in the EBO Air. You get two-way audio communication and the EBO SE has a camera for one-way video communication too. Just like a robot vacuum, it charges on its own by finding its way to the charging station. All video and image files are stored strictly on-device for privacy concerns.

In addition to being a wonderful companion device that you can remotely control from anywhere, the Enabot EBO SE also functions as a smart security camera. Unlike anything from Ring, Blink or Eufy, the Enabot EBO SE can actually move around autonomously to patrol your house like a sleepless sentry of the night. It can detect motion and capture footage, and it even has infrared night vision. For merely $90, this adorable little pet camera is a wonderful purchase.

Amazon deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Enabot EBO SE: $119.00 $90.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Enabot EBO SE is a self-charging pet camera like no other. You can follow your home occupants around using the companion app, be they furry felines or rambunctious toddlers. It's equipped with two-way audio and one-way video comms, plus you can leave it on auto cruise. As a bonus, it doubles as a smart home security system on wheels, complete with motion detection. Get it today for $90 only with this deal.

The Enabot EBO SE isn't necessarily limited to pets. Yes, cats love playing with it, but it is also great for monitoring your young children or elderly folks. Another great perk of the EBO SE pet camera is its simple setup process. All you have to do is install it on your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and pair it with your phone's Enabot app. This process takes about five minutes and it's smooth sailing from there.

