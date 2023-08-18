Satechi's latest Dual Dock Stand has all the ports you could ask for

Satechi is known for making high-quality accessories, and its latest dock has a lot to offer. Dubbed the Dual Dock Stand, the docking station features an extensive array of ports, including one Gigabit Ethernet port, one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a USB-C port that hits 75W, giving you the ability to charge your device.

What differentiates the Dual Dock Stand is the design; the dock is meant to be located underneath a notebook, with the wedge-style design offering an elevation. But what I like most is the fact that there's an M.2 SSD enclosure tucked away at the bottom. The enclosure can accommodate most M.2 SSDs, and it makes the dock that much more versatile as you can use it to extend the ports on your notebook as well as storage.

(Image credit: Satechi)

The dock connects via dual USB-C ports, and like most Satechi accessories, it's made entirely out of aluminum. You can use the dock to drive two external monitors at 4K/60Hz, and the combination of ports along with the sleek design makes the Dual Dock Stand a decent all-round option. The M.2 SSD enclosure makes it that much more alluring for my own use case, and I'll share more about what it's like in daily use shortly.

(Image credit: Satechi)

The dock works with most Windows notebooks and recent MacBooks, and it should double up as a Chromebook docking station without any issues whatsoever.

The Dual Dock Stand is now available for $149, and if you like what the docking station has to offer, Satechi is running 20% off the product until August 24. Just use the code NVME20 when picking up the dock over at Satechi's website.