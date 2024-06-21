Samsung unveils exclusive Galaxy phone accessories for the Paris 2024 Olympics

What you need to know

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Samsung has launched a special line of smartphone accessories celebrating the event's logo and colors.

Samsung's new collection includes over 50 smartphone accessories to celebrate the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. This array includes protective cases, portable power banks, and handy shoulder straps, all with a Parisian twist (via SamMobile).

Each item showcases the Paris 2024 emblem, French team colors, and chic Art Deco designs. For true fans, the collection also features "Phryge," the official mascot of the Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin on July 26. In its announcement, Samsung France says that this launch is to celebrate the ongoing global partnership between Samsung and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is also expected to take place in Paris on July 10, 2024.

The new lineup extends to a range of Galaxy phones, such as the following:

Galaxy A05s

Galaxy A15 4G/5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Beyond phone cases, the new accessory lineup features several items. You can get a braided shoulder strap in French flag colors, a wider ribbon shoulder strap with vibrant colors and the Paris 2024 logo, and a 10,000mAh power bank adorned with Phryge.

You may also want to enhance your Olympic kit with a waterproof pouch. Even though many of our beloved Samsung phones have strong IP water resistance ratings, they may not handle every scenario. For those unexpected showers, a waterproof pouch adds extra protection, ensuring your phone stays safe throughout the Games.

Created in France, these exclusive Olympic-themed accessories are only available to buy via Samsung France's official website. We're still waiting on news about a broader release.