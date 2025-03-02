HMD’s new earbuds pull double duty as a wireless power bank

What you need to know

HMD’s Amped Earbuds come with a charging case that can also wirelessly power up your phone.

The 1,600mAh Qi2 case doubles as a power bank for iPhones, HMD’s Skyline, and other compatible phones.

The case is thicker at 14mm and features a unique hinge system for storing and charging the buds.

HMD has introduced a fresh take on wireless earbuds, and they’re not your average pair. These come with a charging case that can also give your phone a quick power boost when it’s running low.

At MWC in Barcelona, HMD unveiled the Amped Earbuds, a fresh addition to its accessory lineup. What makes them stand out is their Qi2 reverse charging case. With a 1,600mAh battery, it doesn’t just juice up the earbuds: it doubles as a wireless power bank for compatible phones, including iPhones and HMD’s own Skyline.

HMD also confirmed that the Amped Buds' charging case works even if your phone has a protective case with a magnetic ring. This means it’s built to play nice with pretty much any phone that supports wireless charging.

This clever two-in-one design gives the Amped Earbuds an edge, making them a standout in the crowded world of audio gear.

HMD says the case’s battery can give your iPhone 16 Pro a 20% boost wirelessly, or bump it up to 24% if you plug in with a USB-C cable.

At first look, the earbuds seem like your typical wireless earbuds, with just a slightly different stem design to set them apart. It’s chunkier than usual at 14mm thick, and the hinge system for storing and charging the earbuds is a nifty little detail you don’t see every day.

The earbuds use a spring-loaded system; pop them in or out of the case, and you’ll hear and feel a tiny click. And when you pull them out, the stems tilt forward, so they sit just right in your ears.

The sound comes through 10mm drivers, and you can tweak the audio to your liking using a mobile app that works on both Android and iOS.

For audio clarity, the Amped Buds pack both active and environmental noise cancellation. As for durability, the case has IPX4 dust resistance, and the earbuds come with IP54 splash resistance.

HMD claims the Amped Buds last up to 4 hours with ANC on and 8 hours in regular mode. With a fully charged case, you’re looking at a total of around 95 hours of playtime.

The HMD Amped Earbuds arrive in April for €199, as per The Verge, but there’s no word yet on a U.S. release.